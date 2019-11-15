+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
15.11.2019 14:15:00

Mapping human antibodies to develop protein therapeutics spotlighted at Feinstein Institutes Marsh Lecture

MANHASSET, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research hosted a Marsh Lecture given by George Georgiou, PhD, of the University of Texas at Austin, to discuss human antibody repertoire and the development of protein therapeutics to help treat cancer, viral infection and autoimmune disorders.  

Drs. Georgiou and Diamond at the Feinstein Institutes' Marsh Lecture

Dr. Georgiou, the Laura Jennings-Turner Chair Professor in the departments of Chemical Engineering and Molecular Biosciences at Texas, researches and develops methods – to observe and analyze, at the molecular-level, human antibody immune responses – which ultimately leads to more efficient vaccines and other engineered enzyme therapeutics.

"To create more effective antibodies and vaccines for some of the most complicated medical conditions, we must better understand the body's molecular immune system," said Dr. Georgiou at the lecture on November 14.

The Marsh Lecture is given by visiting prominent scientists who share their expertise and establish collaborations with Feinstein Institutes investigators. In his lecture, Dr. Georgiou emphasized the need to continue work in the discovery and preclinical development of protein therapeutics, the mapping of serological antibody repertoire in human health, disease and the methods to engineer second generation antibodies.

The lecture was co-hosted by the Feinstein Institutes' president and CEO, Kevin J. Tracey, MD, and the director of the Institute of Molecular Medicine, Betty Diamond, MD.  

"Dr. Georgiou is a leader in defining how to exploit fundamental molecules of the immune system to make new therapies for patients with cancer and other disabling conditions," said Dr. Tracey.

The Feinstein Institutes' Marsh Lecture was established as a forum for renowned scientists to share their expertise with Feinstein Institutes investigators. The series was made possible by an endowment from the late Leonard Marsh and his family, the Marsh Lecture honors the memory of Leonard Marsh, co-founder of Snapple Beverage Corporation and a major supporter of the Feinstein Institutes. Leonard Marsh's legendary enthusiasm for new ideas and innovations continue to inspire the Feinstein Institutes scientific faculty and staff.

For more information on this and upcoming Marsh Lectures, click here.

About the Feinstein Institutes
The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research is the research arm of Northwell Health, the largest health care provider and private employer in New York. Home to 50 research labs, 2,500 clinical research studies and 4,000 researchers and staff, the Feinstein Institutes is raising the standard of medical innovation through its five institutes of behavioral science, bioelectronic medicine, cancer, health innovations and outcomes, and molecular medicine. We're making breakthroughs in genetics, oncology, brain research, mental health, autoimmunity, and bioelectronic medicine – a new field of science that has the potential to revolutionize medicine. For more information about how we're producing knowledge to cure disease, visit feinstein.northwell.edu.

Contact:         
Matthew Libassi
516-465-8325
mlibassi@northwell.edu

(PRNewsfoto/Northwell Health) (PRNewsfoto/Northwell Health)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mapping-human-antibodies-to-develop-protein-therapeutics-spotlighted-at-feinstein-institutes-marsh-lecture-300959137.html

SOURCE The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research

