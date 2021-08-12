Mapp Named a Strong Performer in Cross-Channel Campaign Management Report Q3 2021

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp, the international provider of insight-led customer experiences, has been named a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Campaign Management (Independent Platforms), Q3 2021" report.

The Forrester Wave™ report identified and evaluated the 13 most significant providers in cross-channel campaign management based on 30 criteria. Mapp Cloud scored the highest possible in 13 categories including descriptive analytics. The report also noted that it differentiates with, AI-driven planning and orchestration, comprehensive measurement, and optimization capabilities.

The MarTech company has rolled out CCCM functionalities across its entire install base, enabling marketers to raise their game with customer insights.

The Mapp Cloud customer experience platform provides robust and easy-to-use insights to help tailor marketing activities and drive better business results. Mapp's unique data-first approach based on a Customer Data Platform (CDP) provides a unified customer view, fueling both analytics and cross-channel marketing. Mapp's customers benefit from AI-generated insights, like forecasting models to predict campaign outcomes and business impact.

Steve Warren, CEO of Mapp, comments on the positive evaluation: "We are delighted to have been named a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave™ report. We believe the results show that the continuous development of Mapp Cloud is having a tremendous impact and that we are creating real added value in cross-channel marketing. Large and medium-sized companies need holistic solutions that help improve the customer experience from a single source. Insight-led marketing strategies are essential for enabling true personalization and customer activation. For businesses, we offer a particularly user-friendly proposition to capture, consolidate, and orchestrate data using AI. Those who miss the boat now and don't invest in their MarTech stack are likely to find themselves at a significant disadvantage to the competition."

The Forrester report states that Mapp Cloud "stands out for its aspirational vision of marketing as an insights-driven business function." This involves an insight-led approach to marketing and an outstanding go-to-market philosophy. Mapp's CCCM solution includes customer intelligence components for data collection and analysis, first-party data and customer activation, segmentation, cross-channel workflow creation and outreach, and real-time personalization. On average, customers use Mapp to serve six channels in their cross-channel strategy, with this number expected to increase to ten over the next two years. Mapp Cloud has a very strong market presence in eCommerce (retail, media and publishing, and direct-to-consumer), as well as financial services and telecommunications providers.

Forrester analysts have identified and evaluated independent vendors in the cross-channel campaign management market. The evaluation helps marketers find a B2C solution that meets their needs. The report is available for download here: https://mapp.com/download-forrester-cross-channel-campaign-management-wave-2021/

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. With the insight-led customer experience platform Mapp Cloud, they can focus on what really counts – and the exciting insights that come with it. Thanks to customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies can easily and effectively gain data-driven customer insights across all channels to trigger highly personalized marketing activities. Mapp's customers benefit from AI-supported forecasting models that enable targeted and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns. Automated messages are sent via the most suitable channel, at the right time, with the optimal contact frequency. With this advanced one-to-one personalization, the highest levels of engagement and long-term customer loyalty can be achieved.

Mapp has global offices in seven countries and helps more than 3,000 companies uncover missed opportunities through an insight-led approach to marketing, including Argos, Ella's Kitchen, Expert, Freesat, Lloyds Banking Group, MyToys, PepsiCo, Quint, Vivienne Westwood, and The Entertainer.

