MapLight Therapeutics Prices IPO Of 14.75 Mln Shares At $17.00/shr

(RTTNews) - MapLight Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system disorders, announced that it has priced its initial public offering of 14.75 million shares of common stock at $17.00 per share.

In addition, MapLight has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.21 million shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

MapLight announced a concurrent sale of 476,707 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price per share in a private placement to affiliates of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, including certain investment funds managed by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.

MapLight expects the gross proceeds from the initial public offering and the concurrent private placement, without giving effect to the underwriters option to purchase additional shares and before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be $258.9 million.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 27, 2025 under the symbol MPLT. The offering is expected to close on October 28, 2025.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, Leerink Partners and Stifel are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.