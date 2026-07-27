MapLight Therapeutics Aktie 149061828 / US56565P1030
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27.07.2026 14:53:13
MapLight Reports Results From Phase 2 ZEPHYR Trial Of ML-007C-MA; Stock Down More Than 60%
(RTTNews) - MapLight Therapeutics (MPLT) announced positive topline results from its Phase 2 ZEPHYR trial evaluating ML-007C-MA in adults with an acute exacerbation of schizophrenia. The trial met its primary endpoint, with the 210/3 mg twice-daily dose demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale total score compared to placebo at week 5. ML-007C-MA also achieved significance on key secondary endpoints in the BID arm, including Clinical Global Impression of Severity, PANSS positive Marder factor, and multiple other secondary and exploratory outcomes. The 330/6 mg once-daily or QD dose, which results in lower daily exposure than BID dosing, demonstrated numerical improvement over placebo, but did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint. The company is conducting further analyses to inform the potential path forward for a once-daily regimen.
ZEPHYR is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial at 25 US sites. A total of 307 participants were randomized 1:1:1 to receive either placebo, ML-007C-MA 210/3 mg twice daily, or ML-007C-MA 330/6 mg once daily. The company plans to engage with the FDA at an End-of-Phase 2 meeting to discuss the path forward for ML-007C-MA in schizophrenia, including the design of a Phase 3 trial which, together with ZEPHYR, would support an initial New Drug Application submission.
The share price of MapLight on NasdaqGS is $13.90, down 61.97%.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
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