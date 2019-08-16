

Manz AG: Technology Leader due to Successful Partnership with renowned Battery Manufacturer

- Manz secures customer significant technological competitive advantages using innovative solutions for the manufacture of rechargeable mignon lithium ion battery cells

- 2019 orders from the Consumer Electronics sector received to date of approx. 18 million euros

- Wide range of applications and expected high end market demand ensures positive outlook

- Accelerated business momentum from the e-mobility sector expected



Reutlingen, August 16, 2019 - Manz AG, a global high-tech equipment manufacturer with a comprehensive technology portfolio, has already posted approximately 18 million euros in orders received from one long-term customer in the Energy Storage segment in 2019. Even if the placement of large-volume orders in the field of electromobility, which was already expected for the first half of 2019, continues to be delayed, this cooperation in the field of Consumer Electronics is evidence of Manz AG's extensive experience and good market positioning in battery technology.

The orders for equipment to manufacture mignon lithium-ion battery cells for mobile devices were placed within the framework of a long-term, exclusive partnership to develop particularly small, fast reaction battery cells. Since 1970, the Italian subsidiary of Manz AG leads in manufacturing equipment for microcapacitors upon which battery components in the micrometer range can be wound. Manz AG's expertise offers its customers significant competitive advantages, also shown in this particular collaboration.

Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, commented: "Our partnership clearly shows the advantages that Manz AG offers its customers through high quality and innovative strength. This ability makes us a sought-after development partner for production companies that are or want to become technological leaders in their markets. We are also moving forward with technological development and have our finger on the pulse of innovation. This applies not only to the Consumer Electronics sector. Customers in the electromobility sector will also benefit from our many years of experience in the battery sector. We therefore believe that we will participate to a significant extent in the coming wave of investment in the automotive industry."

In light of the overall market developments for continuously more wireless and very compact devices, Manz AG expects an increasing demand for very small, fast rechargeable battery cells in several end markets. Together with the expected accelerated business momentum from the e-mobility sector within the next 12 months, Manz therefore has high expectations for its order development in the Energy Storage segment in future.



