16.08.2019
Manz AG: Technology Leader due to Successful Partnership with renowned Battery Manufacturer

- Manz secures customer significant technological competitive advantages using innovative solutions for the manufacture of rechargeable mignon lithium ion battery cells
- 2019 orders from the Consumer Electronics sector received to date of approx. 18 million euros
- Wide range of applications and expected high end market demand ensures positive outlook
- Accelerated business momentum from the e-mobility sector expected
The orders for equipment to manufacture mignon lithium-ion battery cells for mobile devices were placed within the framework of a long-term, exclusive partnership to develop particularly small, fast reaction battery cells. Since 1970, the Italian subsidiary of Manz AG leads in manufacturing equipment for microcapacitors upon which battery components in the micrometer range can be wound. Manz AG's expertise offers its customers significant competitive advantages, also shown in this particular collaboration.
Martin Drasch, CEO of Manz AG, commented: "Our partnership clearly shows the advantages that Manz AG offers its customers through high quality and innovative strength. This ability makes us a sought-after development partner for production companies that are or want to become technological leaders in their markets. We are also moving forward with technological development and have our finger on the pulse of innovation. This applies not only to the Consumer Electronics sector. Customers in the electromobility sector will also benefit from our many years of experience in the battery sector. We therefore believe that we will participate to a significant extent in the coming wave of investment in the automotive industry."
In light of the overall market developments for continuously more wireless and very compact devices, Manz AG expects an increasing demand for very small, fast rechargeable battery cells in several end markets. Together with the expected accelerated business momentum from the e-mobility sector within the next 12 months, Manz therefore has high expectations for its order development in the Energy Storage segment in future.
Manz AG - passion for efficiency
With many years of expertise in automation, laser processing, vision and metrology, wet chemistry, and roll-to-roll processes, the company offers manufacturers and their suppliers innovative production solutions in the areas of photovoltaics, electronics, and lithium-ion battery technology. The company's product portfolio includes both customer-specific developments and standardized single machines and modules, which can be linked to create complete custom systems. Manz AG offers high-quality, needs-based solutions that can be integrated early into customer projects to contribute significantly to customer success.
The company, listed on the stock exchange in Germany since 2006, develops and produces its products in Germany, Slovakia, Hungary, Italy, China and Taiwan. It also has distribution and service branches in the USA and India. Manz AG currently employs roughly 1,600 workers worldwide, around half of whom work in the Asia region, which is key to the company's target industries. Manz Group revenue in the 2018 financial year totaled around 297 million euros.
