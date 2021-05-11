Manulife partners with LIMRA to recruit Asia's best-in-class insurance advisors

The partnership supports Manulife's efforts to develop and grow its agency force across Asia .

More insurance advisors benefit customers and address Asia's growing health, protection, and retirement needs.

HONG KONG, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife has announced a three-year partnership with LIMRA, a leading global trade association for the financial services industry, with an aim to recruit Asia's best-in-class, most customer-centric insurance advisors. More professional advisors on-the-ground greatly benefit customers as they help meet Asia's growing demand for health, retirement, and insurance protection.

Under this partnership, Manulife markets across Asia will adopt LIMRA's bespoke tool - Career Choice™ - to support identifying and assessing candidates who are committed to providing professional financial and insurance advice to make customers' lives every day better.

Manulife is also supporting newly recruited Manulife insurance advisors through various learning and development programmes, including the newly launched Manulife Business Academy. These initiatives help propel the careers of Manulife's highly professional agents and advisors.

"Our insurance agents and advisors are widely recognised by our customers across Asia for the quality of service, financial knowledge, and professionalism they provide," said Chris Au, Chief Agency Officer, Manulife Asia. "We are thrilled to partner with LIMRA as part of our plan to grow our agency force, efficiently and strategically, by hiring high-achievers in our Asia markets."

Based on a set of market-specific questions and an easy-to-use, self-generated report, LIMRA's bespoke tool evaluates and predicts a candidate's potential, entrepreneurial spirit, and prospecting courage.

Career Choice™ is currently being rolled out across Manulife's Asia markets, with Hong Kong and Singapore being among the first franchises to use the bespoke tool. Manulife's Japan business is already using the tool successfully, and Manulife's emerging markets in Southeast Asia will fully adopt the tool by mid-2021.

"The opportunity to work with Manulife is very exciting. Our Career Choice™ tool is one we built specifically for predictability, where we can identify whether an individual will become a successful life insurance advisor," said Bosco Lau, Regional Chief Executive Officer, Asia at LIMRA. "It will help Manulife to recruit the best candidates. And, for candidates, it will help them better understand the value they bring to people's lives as they provide the needed insurance advice to customers."

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and our global wealth and asset management segment, Manulife Investment Management, serves individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of March 31, 2021, we had CAD$1.3 trillion (US$1.0 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.3 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

About LIMRA



Serving the industry since 1916, LIMRA helps to advance the financial services industry by empowering nearly 700 financial services companies in 53 countries with knowledge, insights, connections, and solutions. Visit LIMRA at www.limra.com.

Media contact



Augustine Kwan

Manulife

+852-6772-8037

Augustine_Kwan@Manulife.com

