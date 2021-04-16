Manulife Investment Management appoints head of high-net-worth strategy for private markets

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945



Commits to product innovation and offering to broader distribution and investor base

BOSTON, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Investment Management today announced that it has named Alex Catterick as Senior Managing Director, high-net-worth strategy, Private Markets. In this newly created position, Alex will be responsible for defining the private markets global high-net-worth (HNW) strategy and managing the development, launch and growth of new products designed for the HNW investor base.

Manulife Investment Management offers private asset investment capabilities across private equity and credit, real estate, infrastructure, timberland, and agriculture to investors globally. With more than $100 billion in AUMA managed on behalf of clients including Manulife's general account, Manulife Investment Management's capabilities include recent milestones for investors such as closing US$1.5 billion in commitments to Manulife Private Equity Partners, L.P. in 2020, and closing approximately US$2 billion in capital commitments to the John Hancock Infrastructure Fund I in 2018.

"We are thrilled to have Alex take the reins in this new role," said Steve Blewitt, global head of private markets, Manulife Investment Management. "We have one of the most diverse set of private market capabilities in the industry and high-net-worth investors represent one of the fastest growing channels. Alex's expertise will be instrumental as we enter this exciting new chapter for the business connecting high-net-worth investors with strategies that were historically only available for institutional investors."

Alex joins Manulife Investment Management with more than two decades of experience in alternative investment, wealth management and capital markets. Most recently, he served as Regional Head of Alternative Investments at HSBC, where he led alternative investment distribution, product management and strategy across the Wealth Management and Private Banking platform in the Americas.

"Alex's decades of experience in both high-net-worth and private markets allows us to expand and innovate our product structures to provide additional opportunities for HNW investors," said Ken Pogrin, chief operating officer, private markets, Manulife Investment Management. "Through this development, we hope to educate and provide access for investors who may be missing out on the significant diversification and return potential of private assets."

