31.12.2019 13:30:00

Manulife Investment Management Announces Final 2019 Cash Distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds

C$ unless otherwise stated
TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC     SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the final December 2019 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that distribute semi-annually. Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on December 31, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable on January 13, 2020. The ex-dividend date for the cash distributions is December 30, 2019.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF

Ticker

Distribution Amount
(per unit)

Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF

MCLC

$ 0.283490

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Unhedged

MULC.B

$ 0.163190

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Hedged

MULC

$ 0.153615

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Unhedged

MUMC.B

$ 0.077785

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Hedged

MUMC

$ 0.104240

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Unhedged

MINT.B

$ 0.311135

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Hedged

MINT

$ 0.298429

Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF

MCSM

$ 0.200418

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Unhedged

MUSC.B

$ 0.180425

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Hedged

MUSC

$ 0.163195

Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF

MEME.B

$ 0.368035

 

Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses and other important information are contained in the ETF Facts as well as the prospectus, please read before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Manulife Investment Management
Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than 150 years of financial stewardship to partner with clients across our institutional, retail, and retirement businesses globally. Our specialist approach to money management includes the highly differentiated strategies of our fixed-income, specialized equity, multi-asset solutions, and private markets teams—along with access to specialized, unaffiliated asset managers from around the world through our multimanager model. Our personalized, data-driven approach to retirement is focused on delivering financial wellness in retirement plans of all sizes to help plan participants and members retire with dignity.

Headquartered in Toronto, we operate as Manulife Investment Management throughout the world, with the exception of the United States, where the retail and retirement businesses operate as John Hancock Investment Management and John Hancock, respectively; and in Asia and Canada, where the retirement business operates as Manulife. Manulife Investment Management had C$854 billion (USD$645 billion) in assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2019[1]. Not all offerings available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit our website at manulifeinvestmentmgt.com.

________________________________

1 MFC financials. Global Wealth and Asset Management AUMA as of September 30, 2019 was C$854 billion and includes C$195 billion of assets managed on behalf of other segments and C$140 billion of assets under administration.

 

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

