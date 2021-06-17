SMI 11’982 0.5%  SPI 15’373 0.4%  Dow 34’034 -0.8%  DAX 15’711 -0.1%  Euro 1.0896 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’152 0.2%  Gold 1’813 -2.5%  Bitcoin 35’251 -2.5%  Dollar 0.9086 0.0%  Öl 73.9 -0.6% 

17.06.2021 05:00:00

Manulife gives 37,000 employees extra paid day off, dedicates afternoon to reflect on diversity

HONG KONG, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Manulife is giving its entire global workforce, including 19,000 employees in Asia, a "Thank You Day" off this Friday, 18 June 2021. This is on top of the five extra personal days Manulife has already given its employees this year to support their wellbeing.

Manulife Logo (PRNewsfoto/Manulife)

"We are deeply appreciative of the extraordinary efforts and sacrifices of our colleagues over the past year. It's especially important that we help them take time to unplug and reenergise as well as look after both their physical and mental health," said Anil Wadhwani, President and CEO, Manulife Asia.

In addition, Manulife is dedicating a full afternoon for all employees to learn more about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), in a first-ever Global Afternoon of Reflection and Learning. The afternoon, on 17 June, will feature a range of learning activities globally and across Asia, including on allyship and how to become better advocates for change.

Sessions include keynote speeches, fireside chats, and webinars hosted by leaders and various Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). In Asia, these include a Pride and Prejudice research presentation by The Economist; a DEI panel of senior Manulife leaders on how to have uncomfortable conversations; and various events run by ERGs on women's empowerment, racial equality, and LGBTQ+2 inclusion. 

"This dedicated afternoon is part of our significant investments in DEI initiatives," said Wadhwani. "It's important to be listening and learning from our employees to help us become a better employer and to play our part in building a more inclusive and equitable world."

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and our global wealth and asset management segment, Manulife Investment Management, serves individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of March 31, 2021, we had CAD$1.3 trillion (US$1.0 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.3 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

SOURCE Manulife

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Heute ist BX Swiss TV zu Gast bei Daubenthaler & Cie. in Stuttgart. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst, erklärt, welche Rolle ein Indexberater übernimmt. Neben bekannten Aktienindizes, wie SMI, DAX und S&P500 gibt es auch spezialisierte Indizes. Eine Innovation am Indexmarkt sind die BeneFaktor Indizes von Daubenthaler und Cie. Was es damit auf sich hat und wie man mit diesen sogar gemeinnützige Organisationen unterstützen kann erläutert Alexander Berger im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

 

Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

16.06.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
16.06.21 SMI - Luft wird immer dünner
15.06.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Fussball EM - Zählen Sponsoren und Ausstattern zu den Gewinnern?
15.06.21 Marktüberblick: Nordex mit Großauftrag gesucht
15.06.21 Alexander Berger: Eine Innovation am Index Markt – BeneFaktor Indizes – Was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
11.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando, Zur Rose
10.06.21 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
10.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie im Minus: Credit Suisse will offenbar erste Versicherungsansprüche wegen Greensill einfordern
Meyer Burger-Aktie +14%: Meyer Burger will mit frischem Kapital Umbau und Umsatz anschieben
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: Wall Street gibt nach -- SMI schliesst nach neuem Rekordhoch im Plus -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich verlustreich
Wie nachhaltig ist der Wasserstoff-Trend und welche Werte profitieren davon?
Swissquote-Aktie zeitweise auf Rekordhoch: Swissquote erwartet Rekord-Halbjahresergebnis
Gerichtsurteil nach Bitcoin-Scam: Steve Wozniak erleidet Schlappe gegen YouTube
US-Notenbank tastet Leitzins nicht an - signalisiert Zinswende zu früherem Zeitpunkt
Molecular Partners legt Emissionspreis für US-Listing fest - Aktien vom SIX-Handel ausgesetzt
SNB-Aktie gibt nach: Ökonomen schlagen veränderte SNB-Gewinnausschüttung vor
Novartis-Aktie steigt: Novartis erhält von FDA Therapiedurchbruch-Status zu Prostatakrebs-Kandidaten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit