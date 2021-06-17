Manulife gives 37,000 employees extra paid day off, dedicates afternoon to reflect on diversity

HONG KONG, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Manulife is giving its entire global workforce, including 19,000 employees in Asia, a "Thank You Day" off this Friday, 18 June 2021. This is on top of the five extra personal days Manulife has already given its employees this year to support their wellbeing.

"We are deeply appreciative of the extraordinary efforts and sacrifices of our colleagues over the past year. It's especially important that we help them take time to unplug and reenergise as well as look after both their physical and mental health," said Anil Wadhwani, President and CEO, Manulife Asia.

In addition, Manulife is dedicating a full afternoon for all employees to learn more about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), in a first-ever Global Afternoon of Reflection and Learning. The afternoon, on 17 June, will feature a range of learning activities globally and across Asia, including on allyship and how to become better advocates for change.

Sessions include keynote speeches, fireside chats, and webinars hosted by leaders and various Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). In Asia, these include a Pride and Prejudice research presentation by The Economist; a DEI panel of senior Manulife leaders on how to have uncomfortable conversations; and various events run by ERGs on women's empowerment, racial equality, and LGBTQ+2 inclusion.

"This dedicated afternoon is part of our significant investments in DEI initiatives," said Wadhwani. "It's important to be listening and learning from our employees to help us become a better employer and to play our part in building a more inclusive and equitable world."

About Manulife

