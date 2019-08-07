07.08.2019 23:02:00

Manulife Financial Corporation Declares Preferred Share Dividends

C$ unless otherwise stated                              
TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC     SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife Financial Corporation's Board of Directors today announced quarterly shareholders' dividends on the following non-cumulative preferred shares, payable on or after September 19, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2019:

  • Class A Shares Series 2 - $0.29063 per share
  • Class A Shares Series 3 - $0.28125 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 3 - $0.136125 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 4 - $0.19446 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 5 - $0.243188 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 7 - $0.2695 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 9 - $0.271938 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 11 - $0.295688 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 13 - $0.275875 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 15 - $0.236625 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 17 - $0.24375 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 19 - $0.2375 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 21 - $0.35 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 23 - $0.303125 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 25 - $0.29375 per share

About Manulife
Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States and Manulife elsewhere. We provide financial advice, insurance, as well as wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2018, we had more than 34,000 employees, over 82,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving almost 28 million customers. As of June 30, 2019, we had over $1.1 trillion (US$877 billion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $29.4 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States are where we have served customers for more than 100 years. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manulife-financial-corporation-declares-preferred-share-dividends-300898356.html

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

