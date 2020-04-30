+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
30.04.2020 16:05:00

Mansfield Energy Appoints New Executive Position

GAINESVILLE, Ga., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mansfield Energy announced today the appointment of Rocky Dewbre to serve as President and COO of the newly formed entity, Mansfield Service Partners. Dewbre is tasked with providing governance of Mansfield's asset-intensive regional business units as well as leading the execution of the company's acquisition projects.

Family-owned since 1957, Mansfield provides innovative solutions to North America’s most demanding energy supply and logistics challenges. The company’s unparalleled portfolio of products and services includes an array of energy commodities, field-based hardware, land and marine logistics, environmental solutions, data management and risk mitigation tools. These offerings are backed by Mansfield’s dedication to service excellence and to the communities in which our stakeholders live and work. To learn more about Mansfield Energy, visit www.mansfield.energy. (PRNewsfoto/Mansfield Energy Corp)

Mr. Dewbre began his career as a consultant with Deloitte & Touche before entering the energy industry in 1991 as an auditor for Arco. He later served as President of Susser Petroleum, where, over twenty-two years, he completed eighteen acquisitions and grew the business into a publicly-traded Fortune 500 company. Most recently, he served as CEO of Empire Petroleum and sits on the board of Core-Mark.

"Rocky's appointment positions Mansfield to grow its competitive profile in the downstream petroleum industry," said Michael Mansfield, Sr., CEO of Mansfield Energy Corp. "Recruiting high quality leaders who meet our customers' standards while also reinforcing Mansfield's On Our Way culture is important to us. Rocky fits the bill and we're fortunate to have him join the team."

About Mansfield Energy

Family-owned since 1957, Mansfield provides innovative solutions to North America's most demanding energy supply and logistics challenges. The company's unparalleled portfolio of products and services includes an array of energy commodities, field-based hardware, land and marine logistics, environmental solutions, data management and risk mitigation tools. These offerings are backed by Mansfield's dedication to service excellence and to the communities in which our stakeholders live and work. To learn more about Mansfield Energy, visit www.mansfield.energy.

Contact: Zach Wall, zwall@mansfieldoil.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mansfield-energy-appoints-new-executive-position-301050303.html

SOURCE Mansfield Energy Corp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 438.70
3.79 %
Givaudan 3’251.00
0.25 %
Nestle 103.12
0.14 %
Adecco Group 42.76
-0.35 %
Sika 161.05
-0.40 %
UBS Group 10.47
-2.97 %
The Swatch Grp 196.20
-3.54 %
CS Group 8.78
-4.58 %
Swiss Re 70.08
-4.96 %
Swiss Life Hldg 343.80
-5.52 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:00
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV
12:19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Clariant AG
09:10
Vontobel: Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
08:46
SMI-Schwergewichte machen den Spielverderber
08:11
Weekly Hits: Fintech – Beschleunigte Disruption / Goldminen – Verwerfungen als Chance
29.04.20
Conflicting Narratives
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
29.04.20
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
27.04.20
Schroders: A look at why insurance-linked securities are largely immune to the Covid-19 volatility
mehr
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re schreibt im ersten Quartal einen Verlust - Aktie klar im Minus
Gilead-Aktie fester: Fortschritte bei COVID-19-Wirkstoff
Gilead-Aktie steigt vorbörslich: Erste Studienergebnisse zu Corona-Wirkstoff Remdesivir
Shell-Aktie fällt deutlich: Quartalsdividende zum ersten Mal seit dem Zweiten Weltkrieg gekappt
Tesla übertrifft Erwartungen: Anleger schieben Tesla-Aktie an
LafargeHolcim-Aktie stabil: Umsatzrückgang im ersten Quartal
Fed lässt Leitzins unverändert - US-Notenbank zu aggressiven Massnahmen bereit
Microsoft überzeugt auf ganzer Linie - Microsoft-Aktie vorbörslich im Plus
Clariant-Aktien nach Quartalszahlen deutlich tiefer
Wie die Notenbanken im Corona-Kampf das Spiel der Märkte verändern

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow gibt nach -- SMI und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der Wall Street sind die Vorzeichen rot. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX geben am Donnerstag nach. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Donnerstag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB