10.12.2019 06:01:00

ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey: Prospects Look Modest for Job Seekers as Canadian Hiring Intentions Are Conservative

  • Employers report a +10% National Outlook for 1Q 2020 – a two percentage point decrease from both the 4Q 2019 Outlook and from the 1Q 2019 Outlook
  • Employers in nine of 10 Canadian industry sectors and in all four regions of Canada expect to add to payrolls in the next quarter
  • Employers in the Manufacturing—Durables sector report the highest industry Outlook (+17%) followed by the Manufacturing—Non-Durables (16%), Education (16%) & Public Administration sectors (+16%). The Mining sector anticipate a flat Outlook of 0%, the weakest of all sector Outlooks in Canada.
  • The strongest Outlook is reported by employers in Quebec (+21%), declining by 2 percentage points in comparison with 4Q 2019, but improving by 3 percentage points in comparison with the same period last year.

TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - According to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, the most extensive, forward-looking employment survey in the world, Canadian employers expect a conservative hiring pace over the next three months. Employers in the Manufacturing — Durables sector report the strongest job prospects, and job creators in the Quebec region are forecasting the strongest Outlook of the four regions in Canada.

ManpowerGroup (CNW Group/ManpowerGroup)

With seasonal variations removed from the data, the Net Employment Outlook of +10% is a two percentage point decrease when compared to both the previous quarterly (4Q 2019) and the Outlook reported during the same time last year (1Q 2019). Employers in nine of the 10 industry sectors in all four regions of the country expect to add to payrolls next quarter. 

The survey of over 1,900 employers across Canada reveals that 12% of employers plan to increase their staffing levels in the first quarter of 2020, while 6% anticipate cutbacks. Meanwhile, 81% of the employers surveyed expect their current staffing levels to remain unchanged, while the remaining 1% are unsure of their hiring intentions.

"At the beginning of 2020, prospects for Canadian job seekers, while still positive, are tightening," said Darlene Minatel, Country Manager of ManpowerGroup Canada. "Despite the slight decline in the national employment outlook, unemployment remains low in Canada and wages continue to rise. Clearly, it's still a job seeker's market. Employers are also grappling with widening skills gaps and are hard pressed to find bilingual talent and those in the skilled trades. Job seekers would be well advised to seek training in these areas, while employers might consider upskilling and bridging programs to close the gap."

