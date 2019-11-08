Mannatech Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, today announced financial results for its third quarter of 2019.

Third Quarter Results

Third quarter net sales for 2019 were $39.7 million, a decrease of $3.4 million, or 7.8%, as compared to $43.0 million in the third quarter of 2018. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, our net sales declined 4.9% on a constant dollar basis (see Non-GAAP Financial Measures, below), as compared to the same period in 2018.

For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2019, net sales were $118.3 million, as compared to $129.5 million for the same period in 2018. For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2019, income from operations was $3.7 million, as compared to $0.4 million for the same period in 2018. For the nine-month period ending September 30, 2019, net income was $1.2 million, as compared to a $2.3 million loss for the same period in 2018.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, overall selling and administrative expenses increased by $0.8 million to $9.0 million, as compared to $8.1 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in selling and administrative expenses consisted of a $0.8 million increase in payroll costs due to severance costs and a $0.2 million increase in marketing costs, which was partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in distribution and warehouse costs and contract labor costs.

Other operating costs, decreased by $0.5 million, or 8.0%, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease in operating costs was primarily due to a $0.6 million decrease in legal and consulting fees and a $0.4 million decrease in other operating expenses, which was partially offset by a $0.7 million increase in travel and entertainment costs.

Income from operations was $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2018.

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company's tax provision was $1.6 million, an effective tax rate of 1,311.4%, as compared to $3.3 million, an effective tax rate of 167.8%, for the same period during 2018. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was different from the federal statutory rate due primarily to the mix of earnings across jurisdictions, valuation allowance recorded on losses in certain jurisdictions and the one-time impact of the shift in the procurement supply chain from Switzerland to the United States effective July 1, 2019. This shift is to address the impact of global intangible low-tax income ("GILTI") that resulted from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. GILTI was a contributing factor in the effective tax rate being higher than the federal statutory for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Net loss was $1.5 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to a net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018.

The approximate number of new and continuing active independent associates and preferred customers who purchased our products or paid associate fees during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were approximately 176,000 and 202,000, respectively. Recruitment of new independent associates and preferred customers decreased 13.5% during the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The number of new independent associate and preferred customer positions held by individuals in our network for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was approximately 22,321, as compared to 25,802 for the same period in 2018.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release and related tables include certain non-GAAP financial measures, which reconcile net income (loss), as reported to net earnings, as adjusted. This presentation isolates the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminates certain items that management believes do not reflect the Company’s operations and underlying operational performance. Please see Schedule A: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Net Earnings, as Adjusted).

Safe Harbor statement

Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of phrases or terminologies such as "may,” "will,” "should,” "could,” "would,” "expects,” "plans,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "approximates,” "predicts,” "projects,” "hopes,” "potential,” and "continues” or other similar words or the negative of such terminology.

We caution readers that such forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties, and other factors and speak only as of today. We also refer our readers to review our SEC submissions.

MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) ASSETS September 30,

2019

(unaudited) December 31,

2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,753 $ 21,845 Restricted cash 1,452 1,514 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $740 and $770 in 2019 and 2018, respectively 176 106 Income tax receivable 119 291 Inventories, net 12,162 12,821 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,937 3,361 Deferred commissions 2,356 2,449 Total current assets 43,955 42,387 Property and equipment, net 5,563 5,860 Construction in progress 830 904 Long-term restricted cash 5,096 7,225 Other assets 10,433 3,894 Long-term deferred tax assets, net 929 1,928 Total assets $ 66,806 $ 62,198 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current portion of finance leases $ 99 $ 75 Accounts payable 4,675 6,724 Accrued expenses 10,193 5,995 Commissions and incentives payable 10,335 12,189 Taxes payable 3,099 2,655 Current notes payable 715 702 Deferred revenue 5,702 5,274 Total current liabilities 34,818 33,614 Finance leases, excluding current portion 201 72 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 3 3 Long-term notes payable 495 883 Other long-term liabilities 6,644 2,302 Total liabilities 42,161 36,874 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 99,000,000 shares authorized, 2,742,857 shares issued and 2,385,787 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and 2,742,857 shares issued and 2,381,149 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018 — — Additional paid-in capital 34,061 33,939 Retained earnings (deficit) (2,499 ) (2,782 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,944 4,337 Treasury stock, at average cost, 357,070 shares as of September 30, 2019 and 361,708 shares as of December 31, 2018 (9,861 ) (10,170 ) Total shareholders’ equity 24,645 25,324 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 66,806 $ 62,198

MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS – (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share information) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 39,656 $ 43,014 $ 118,340 $ 129,534 Cost of sales 7,711 9,037 23,253 25,426 Gross profit 31,945 33,977 95,087 104,108 Operating expenses: Commissions and incentives 16,696 18,054 48,190 54,361 Selling and administrative expenses 8,951 8,111 24,908 25,706 Depreciation and amortization expense 519 475 1,564 1,521 Other operating costs 5,214 5,667 16,721 22,086 Total operating expenses 31,380 32,307 91,383 103,674 Income from operations 565 1,670 3,704 434 Interest income (expense), net (12 ) 50 (83 ) 212 Other income (expense), net (430 ) (83 ) 554 681 Income before income taxes 123 1,637 4,175 1,327 Income tax provision (1,613 ) (3,300 ) (2,991 ) (3,637 ) Net income (loss) $ (1,490 ) $ (1,663 ) $ 1,184 $ (2,310 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.62 ) $ (0.69 ) $ 0.50 $ (0.89 ) Diluted $ (0.62 ) $ (0.69 ) $ 0.47 $ (0.89 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 2,391 2,396 2,393 2,595 Diluted 2,391 2,396 2,450 2,595

Schedule A: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Net Earnings, as Adjusted)

(Unaudited and unreviewed), (Table provides Dollars in thousands)

In addition to its reported results and guidance calculated in accordance with GAAP, the Company has included adjusted net earnings, a performance measure that the Securities and Exchange Commission defines as a "non-GAAP financial measure”, in this release. Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company’s reported results, in each case calculated in accordance with GAAP, can provide useful supplemental information for investors because they facilitate a period to period comparative assessment of the Company’s operating performance relative to its performance based on reported results under GAAP, while isolating the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminating certain items that management believes do not reflect the Company’s operations and underlying operational performance.

The following is a reconciliation of net income or loss, presented and reported in accordance with GAAP, to net earnings, as adjusted for certain items:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income (loss), as reported $ (1,490 ) $ (1,663 ) $ 1,184 $ (2,310 ) Expenses related to moving the corporate headquarters — — — 1,305 Net earnings (loss), as adjusted $ (1,490 ) $ (1,663 ) $ 1,184 $ (1,005 )

