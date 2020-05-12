Mannatech Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, today announced financial results for its first quarter of 2020.

Quarter End Results

First quarter net sales for 2020 were $36.6 million, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 3.6%, as compared to $38.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. Income from operations increased to $2.0 million for the first quarter 2020, from $1.1 million in the same period in 2019.

Net income was $2.8 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2020, as compared to a net income of $0.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2019.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales improved to 80.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 80.4% for the same period in 2019.

Commission and incentives as a percentage of net sales was 40.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to 40.0% for the same period in the prior year.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, overall selling and administrative expenses decreased by $0.7 million to $6.9 million, as compared to $7.6 million for the same period in 2019. The decrease in selling and administrative expenses were due to a $0.7 million decrease in payroll costs.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, other operating costs decreased by $0.8 million to $5.3 million, as compared to $6.1 million for the same period in 2019 primarily due to a $0.3 million decrease in office expenses, a $0.3 million decrease in legal and consulting fees and a $0.2 million decrease in travel and entertainment.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, taxes were a $0.9 million benefit, compared to the same period in the prior year, which had a $0.3 million provision. The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was different from the federal statutory rate due primarily to the $1.2 million benefit recorded in connection with the carryback of U.S. net operating losses as allowed by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act”), enacted March 27, 2020. The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was different from the federal statutory rate due primarily to the associated valuation allowance recorded on losses in certain jurisdictions.

The approximate number of new and continuing independent associate and preferred customer positions held by individuals in Mannatech’s network and associated with purchases of products as of March 31, 2020 and 2019 were approximately 166,000 and 203,000, respectively. As the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") spread into our markets, recruiting decreased 8.2% in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2019. The number of new independent associate and preferred customer positions in the company’s network for the first quarter of 2020 was approximately 18,687 as compared to 20,363 in 2019.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release and related tables include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including a presentation of constant dollar measures. We disclose operating results that have been adjusted to exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, including changes in: Net Sales, Gross Profit, and Income from Operations. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors because they are an indicator of the strength and performance of ongoing business operations. The constant currency figures are financial measures used by management to provide investors an additional perspective on trends. Although we believe the non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors’ understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an exclusive alternative to accompanying GAAP financial measures. Please see the accompanying table entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as "may,” "will,” "should,” "hope," "could,” "would,” "expects,” "plans,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "approximates,” "predicts,” "projects,” "potential,” and "continues” or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Mannatech’s objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. Mannatech believes this release should be read in conjunction with all of its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and cautions its readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, the impact of COVID-19 on Mannatech’s business, Mannatech's inability to attract and retain associates and preferred customers, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory changes, and its planned growth into new international markets. Although Mannatech believes that the expectations, statements, and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.

MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share information) ASSETS March 31, 2020

(unaudited) December 31,

2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,489 $ 24,762 Restricted cash 943 943 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $717 and $708 in 2020 and 2019, respectively 271 955 Income tax receivable 1,243 220 Inventories, net 11,545 10,152 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,947 2,239 Deferred commissions 1,789 1,758 Total current assets 43,227 41,029 Property and equipment, net 4,871 5,261 Construction in progress 973 865 Long-term restricted cash 4,993 5,295 Other assets 9,634 9,592 Long-term deferred tax assets, net 1,013 881 Total assets $ 64,711 $ 62,923 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current portion of finance leases $ 80 $ 87 Accounts payable 4,929 3,526 Accrued expenses 6,573 8,209 Commissions and incentives payable 10,233 9,728 Taxes payable 1,944 2,187 Current notes payable 1,039 739 Deferred revenue 5,223 4,416 Total current liabilities 30,021 28,892 Finance leases, excluding current portion 187 176 Deferred tax liabilities 3 3 Long-term notes payable 228 363 Other long-term liabilities 5,937 6,214 Total liabilities 36,376 35,648 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 99,000,000 shares authorized, 2,742,857 shares issued and 2,389,206 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and 2,742,857 shares issued and 2,381,131 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019 — — Additional paid-in capital 34,063 34,143 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 1,797 (690 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,123 3,757 Treasury stock, at average cost, 353,651 shares as of March 31, 2020 and 361,726 shares as of December 31, 2019 (9,648 ) (9,935 ) Total shareholders’ equity 28,335 27,275 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 64,711 $ 62,923

MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share information) For the three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net sales $ 36,605 $ 37,973 Cost of sales 7,008 7,427 Gross profit 29,597 30,546 Operating expenses: Commissions and incentives 14,889 15,199 Selling and administrative expenses 6,855 7,576 Depreciation and amortization expense 520 528 Other operating costs 5,322 6,123 Total operating expenses 27,586 29,426 Income from operations 2,011 1,120 Interest income (expense), net 50 (95 ) Other (expense) income, net (208 ) 4 Income before income taxes 1,853 1,029 Income tax (provision) benefit 934 (341 ) Net income $ 2,787 $ 688 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.17 $ 0.29 Diluted $ 1.15 $ 0.28 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 2,391 2,396 Diluted 2,415 2,462

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Sales, Gross Profit and Income From Operations in Constant Dollars)

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP”), we disclose operating results that have been adjusted to exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, including changes in: Net Sales, Gross Profit, and Income from Operations. We refer to these adjusted financial measures as constant dollar items, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these measures provide investors an additional perspective on trends. To exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, we calculate current year results and prior year results at a constant exchange rate, which is the prior year’s rate. Currency impact is determined as the difference between actual growth rates and constant currency growth rates.

The table below reconciles first quarter 2020 constant dollar sales to GAAP sales.

Sales - Q1 2020 GAAP

Measure:

Total $ Non-GAAP

Measure:

Constant $ Constant $

Change Americas $ 11.7 $ 11.9 $ 0.2 Asia Pacific 21.4 22.8 1.4 EMEA 3.5 3.3 (0.2 ) Total $ 36.6 $ 38.0 $ 1.4

The table below reconciles first quarter 2020 constant dollar net sales, gross profit and income from operations to GAAP net sales, gross profit and income from operations.

March 31,

2020 March 31,

2019 Constant $ Change GAAP

Measure:

Total $ Non-GAAP

Measure:

Constant $ GAAP

Measure:

Total $ Dollar Percent Net Sales $ 36.6 $ 37.8 $ 38.0 $ (0.2 ) (0.5 )% Product 35.9 37.0 37.2 (0.2 ) (0.5 )% Pack and associate fees 0.5 0.5 0.6 (0.1 ) (16.7 )% Other 0.2 0.2 0.2 — — % Gross profit 29.6 30.5 30.5 — — % Income from operations 2.0 2.3 1.1 1.2 109.1 %

