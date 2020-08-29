<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
29.08.2020 00:06:00

Mannatech Declares Increased Second Quarter 2020 Dividend

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock, payable on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. The dividend reflects a 28.0% increase in the quarterly dividend amount and demonstrates a commitment to rewarding shareholders and encouraging long-term investment in Mannatech’s common stock.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Dufry AG / Flughafen Zürich AG 55824095 50.00 % 17.00 %
Dufry AG / Flughafen Zürich AG 55824118 49.00 % 16.00 %
AMS AG / Temenos AG 55824096 55.00 % 14.50 %

Alfredo "Al” Bala, President and CEO of Mannatech, said, "Mannatech is fully committed to delivering value to our shareholders, as confirmed by this dividend increase.”

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated is committed to transforming lives through the development of high quality integrated health, weight management, fitness and skin care products distributed through its global network of independent associates and members. The company has been operating for more than 25 years with operations in 25 markets^. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

^ Mannatech operates in China under a cross-border e-commerce platform that is separate from its network marketing model.

Please Note: This release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as "may,” "will,” "should,” "hope," "could,” "would,” "expects,” "plans,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "approximates,” "predicts,” "projects,” "potential,” and "continues” or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Mannatech’s objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. Mannatech believes this release should be read in conjunction with all of its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and cautions its readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, Mannatech’s inability to attract and retain associates and members, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory changes, and its planned growth into new international markets. Although Mannatech believes that the expectations, statements, and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Mannatech Incorporatedmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Mannatech Incorporatedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 60.12
0.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 372.40
0.43 %
Swiss Re 73.58
0.33 %
Zurich Insur Gr 339.70
0.32 %
Sika 214.20
0.00 %
Adecco Group 47.59
-1.12 %
Lonza Grp 552.80
-1.14 %
Nestle 108.86
-1.20 %
Alcon 52.10
-1.21 %
Swisscom 504.20
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

28.08.20
Vontobel: Callable BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
28.08.20
SMI - Weg nach oben weiter verbaut
28.08.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – Unterer Trendkanalbereich erreicht
27.08.20
Euro Surges Against US Dollar Despite Negative Rates
27.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
28.08.20
Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mannatech Incorporated 17.25 -0.52% Mannatech Incorporated

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Partner Moderna stellt Test-Zwischenergebnisse von Impfstoffkandidat vor - Aktie tiefrot
Nestlé stösst Wassergeschäft in China ab - Nestlé-Aktie im Minus
Nach Aktiensplits bei Apple und Tesla: Experte: Weitere Unternehmen könnten folgen
Givaudan-Aktie leichter: Givaudan gibt Finanzziele bis 2025 bekannt
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO mit Verlusten
Wirecard-Aktie rutscht unter 1-Euro-Marke: Wirecard wohl seit Jahren faktisch im Minus
SMI in Rot -- DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend im Plus
Wall Street beenden Tag uneins -- SMI leichter -- DAX schliesst in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Roche erhält Zulassung der FDA für FoundationOne-Krebstests - Roche-Aktie schwächer
Tesla-Aktie springt nach Analystenkommentar auf Allzeithoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI in Rot -- DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend im Plus
Die heimischen Märkte notierten vor dem Wochenende auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex gab am Freitag ab. Die US-Börsen gingen fester aus dem Freitagshandel. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Freitag mehrheitlch Gewinne aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB