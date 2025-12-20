Manitowoc Aktie 39199407 / US5635714059
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
20.12.2025 02:04:36
Manitowoc : EU Launches Anti-Dumping Probe Into Chinese Mobile Crane Imports
(RTTNews) - The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) announced that the European Commission has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of mobile cranes from China. The action follows a formal complaint filed by leading European mobile crane manufacturers, represented by the VDMA Materials Handling and Intralogistics Association.
According to VDMA, the investigation will address growing concerns over the influx of artificially low-priced Chinese mobile cranes entering the EU market, creating conditions of unfair competition for European producers. The case specifically targets mobile cranes designed for lifting and transporting materials on land, with a minimum lifting capacity of 30 tonnes, mounted on self-propelled vehicles.
Members of the VDMA Materials Handling and Intralogistics Association—including Liebherr, Manitowoc, Sennebogen, and Tadano—representing the majority of the EU industry, have submitted evidence of material injury caused by predatory pricing and structural advantages enjoyed by Chinese exporters. These include government subsidies, manipulated raw material costs, preferential tax regimes, and favorable financing arrangements. The complaint also underscores the sharp rise in Chinese crane imports, which threatens more than 7,000 direct jobs and tens of thousands of additional positions across the supply chain.
European-made mobile cranes play a critical role in building and maintaining essential infrastructure, renewable energy projects, and defense operations, reinforcing Europe's strategic autonomy. The industry also invests significantly in safety, performance, and compliance with EU environmental and data protection standards.
Nachrichten zu Manitowoc Co Inc Registered Shs
|
06.08.25
|Ausblick: Manitowoc zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Manitowoc Co Inc Registered Shs
Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr
Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?
David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.
Im Video geht es um:
📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?
Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.
👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schliessen in der Gewinnzone -- SMI und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten zum Wochenende Gewinne. Die Wall Street legte deutlich zu. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Freitag nach oben.