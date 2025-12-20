Manitowoc : EU Launches Anti-Dumping Probe Into Chinese Mobile Crane Imports

(RTTNews) - The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) announced that the European Commission has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into imports of mobile cranes from China. The action follows a formal complaint filed by leading European mobile crane manufacturers, represented by the VDMA Materials Handling and Intralogistics Association.

According to VDMA, the investigation will address growing concerns over the influx of artificially low-priced Chinese mobile cranes entering the EU market, creating conditions of unfair competition for European producers. The case specifically targets mobile cranes designed for lifting and transporting materials on land, with a minimum lifting capacity of 30 tonnes, mounted on self-propelled vehicles.

Members of the VDMA Materials Handling and Intralogistics Association—including Liebherr, Manitowoc, Sennebogen, and Tadano—representing the majority of the EU industry, have submitted evidence of material injury caused by predatory pricing and structural advantages enjoyed by Chinese exporters. These include government subsidies, manipulated raw material costs, preferential tax regimes, and favorable financing arrangements. The complaint also underscores the sharp rise in Chinese crane imports, which threatens more than 7,000 direct jobs and tens of thousands of additional positions across the supply chain.

European-made mobile cranes play a critical role in building and maintaining essential infrastructure, renewable energy projects, and defense operations, reinforcing Europe's strategic autonomy. The industry also invests significantly in safety, performance, and compliance with EU environmental and data protection standards.