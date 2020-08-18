ManifestSeven and Habit Sign Agreement to Distribute California's Best-Selling Cannabis Beverages

LOS ANGELES, IRVINE and COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ManifestSeven ("M7" or "the Company"), California's first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, today announced a distribution agreement with Habit ("Habit"), California's fastest-growing brand of cannabis-infused sparkling sodas, syrups, tinctures and chillums.

Under the deal, licensed California cannabis retailers can source Habit through M7's Distribution Division.

"ManifestSeven is thrilled to be the primary distributor of one of California's most innovative brands, a sign of our joint commitment to shaping the future of legal cannabis distribution and retailing," said Pierre Rouleau, chief operating officer of M7.

According to the BDS Analytics GreenEdge Retail Sales Tracking Platform, Habit recorded the fastest growth of any major cannabis beverage company for the second quarter of 2020. Habit is California's most awarded cannabis beverage, having won two High Times Cups, three Chalice Cups and Kushstock for best cannabis beverage.

"We chose M7 because the company is integrating B2B and B2C operations into a proprietary supply chain that doesn't end at the retailer's shelves – it leads all the way into the consumer's living room," said Joshua Nichols, founder of Habit. "Having access to a compliant, seamless distribution channel, as well as M7's expansive retail operations, is a game changer for us."

M7 also has been awarded wholesale distribution rights to WEED, a new value-priced brand of flower and pre-rolls to be manufactured by Habit. WEED products are designed to meet the needs of cannabis consumers searching for quality and affordability.

"We're proud to work with M7 to launch WEED, which focuses on affordability during these unprecedented times," Nichols added. "M7's specialized integration also allows us to seamlessly launch this flower brand into a mature market, where we'll benefit from efficient distribution coupled with Weden, M7's storefront and delivery network for consumers."

ABOUT MANIFESTSEVEN:

ManifestSeven is the first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, merging compliant distribution with a retail superhighway. M7, with offices in Commerce and Irvine, California, services the needs of lawful operators across the supply chain, from the cultivator to the consumer, through an expansive network of four facilities stretching from the San Francisco Bay Area to San Diego. M7 further augments its business-to-business value proposition with a growing portfolio of owned and operated retail operations located in major metro markets, including brick-and-mortar dispensaries, local on-demand delivery services, e-commerce, and subscription offerings.

ABOUT HABIT:

In 2015, Habit began as one of the first companies to start processing cannabis oil into a water-soluble form. The founders adopted a process used by the pharmaceutical industry which increases efficacy of oil-based cancer therapies and applied the process to cannabis oil with some custom modifications. This process greatly increased the bioavailability of cannabinoids, allowing them to rapidly absorb before entering the GI, while also extending biological half-life. In other words, the effects kicked in way faster and lasted much longer. Habit then decided to add their new water-soluble tincture to fruit syrups and sparkling fruit sodas which they brewed out of San Diego, quickly becoming a market leader in cannabis beverages by the end of 2017. Thanks to Habits' unique encapsulation process, they are able to produce the highest potency beverages with no bitterness or funky cannabis aftertaste. Learn more at habitcrafted.com.

