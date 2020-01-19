+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
Manhattan Beach Toyota welcomes new Highlander model to showroom

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manhattan Beach Toyota is bringing in the new year with new Toyota vehicles. One of the most exciting models inside its showroom is the 2020 Toyota Highlander. This three-row SUV is designed for families and a good choice when it comes to long distance travel.

The 2020 Toyota Highlander has lots of advantages with its spacious interior and powerful performance equipment. The Highlander is equipped with a 3.5-liter V6 engine for versatile performance. This SUV can reach 295 horsepower. The 2020 Toyota Highlander also has a standard Stop and Start Engine System (S&S) to help save on emissions.

Shoppers will be happy to see that the 2020 Toyota Highlander is spacious and has several comfortable amenities. This model has a total cargo volume of 84.3 cubic feet and 139.1 cubic feet of space for passengers. The Highlander can tow up to 5,000 pounds for any extra baggage and offers sensible legroom capacity with 42 and 41 inches of legroom in the first two rows with 27.7 inches of legroom in the third row. Drivers will also enjoy the safety features that can help protect their passengers. The Smart Stop Technology® (SST), Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Traction Control (TRAC) and Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) are just some of the features that drivers can take advantage of.

Interested readers can learn more about the latest news on models like the 2020 Toyota Highlander at Manhattan Beach Toyota by visiting their inventory page on the dealership's website, manhattanbeachtoyota.com. Shoppers can contact the professionals of Manhattan Beach Toyota to help answer questions as well as help schedule a test drive for interested shoppers. These professionals can be reached by calling 855-955-7001 or visiting the dealership at 1500 N. Sepulveda Blvd. Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

 

