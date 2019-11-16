+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
16.11.2019 19:00:00

Manhattan Beach Toyota unveils the 2020 Toyota GR Supra inside its showroom

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manhattan Beach Toyota is offering several 2020 Toyota models, including the new 2020 Toyota GR Supra. This vehicle is designed for thrill seekers and has technology to offer quicker acceleration and a comfortable ride. The GR Supra has several new features inside its cabin to help drivers adapt to the road and feel relaxed so that they can focus on what's ahead.

The 2020 Toyota GR Supra is a compact vehicle with a two-passenger seating capacity. This vehicle has an aerodynamic body to help acceleration as well as give it a smoother exterior design. The GR Supra is equipped with a 3.0-liter, twin-scroll, single turbo, six-cylinder engine. This engine allows the vehicle to reach 335 horsepower with 365 pound-feet of torque to boot. The Toyota GR Supra can reach 60 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds. This vehicle also has standard Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) and can top out at 155 miles per hour.

There are other performance features inside the 2020 Toyota GR Supra that can help drivers as they travel. The Launch Control, automatic engine start/stop, and gear shifter with manual mode can make the ride a little easier for drivers as well as help save on emissions. The Adaptive Variable Sport (AVS) suspension and front and rear stabilizer bars can help drivers adapt to the road.

Interested readers can learn more about the latest news and models at Manhattan Beach Toyota by visiting their inventory on the dealership's website, manhattanbeachtoyota.com. Interested readers can contact the professionals of Manhattan Beach Toyota to help answer questions as well as help schedule a test drive for interested shoppers. These professionals can be reached by calling 855-955-7001 or visiting the dealership at 1500 N. Sepulveda Blvd. Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

 

SOURCE Manhattan Beach Toyota

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15.11.19
Vontobel: Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
15.11.19
OPEC sieht Ölmarkt Anfang 2020 überversorgt
15.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Societe Generale SA, adidas AG, Deutsche Bank AG
15.11.19
SMI fester erwartet
15.11.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel auf long wohl gescheitert / Adecco – Widerstand verhindert weiteren Anstieg
14.11.19
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB ist profitabler als Apple - warum die Aktionäre trotzdem in die Röhre schauen
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie stürzt ab: Aurora Cannabis schockt mit Umsatzeinbruch
Roche übernimmt US-Biotechfirma Promedior für bis zu 1,4 Mrd USD
Rekordstimmung an der Wall Street -- SMI geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich höher
Cicor-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Neukunden aus der Medizintechnik gewonnen
Logitech-Aktien dank ermutigender Rückschlüsse von NVIDIA mit Kursfeuerwerk
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken unter 1,09
Deutsche Bank: Diese Risiken sollten Anleger in 2020 im Blick behalten
Genfer Unilabs soll offenbar für 4,4 Milliarden Franken verkauft werden
KW 46: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rekordstimmung an der Wall Street -- SMI geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich höher
Der heimische Markt wies am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es etwas ruhiger zu. Neue Hoffnung im Handelskonflikt sorgt für eine erneute Rekordjagd an der Wall Street. Die Börsen in Fernost entwickelten sich überwiegend freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB