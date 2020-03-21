21.03.2020 18:00:00

Manhattan Beach Toyota offers new Test Drive at Home service

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manhattan Beach Toyota is adapting to the world of car sales. For drivers who want to browse around for a new car online, Manhattan Beach Toyota is offering a new service to help shoppers make their decision. Interested parties can now schedule a test drive at their home for their convenience. Homes within ten miles of Manhattan Beach Toyota qualify for this service and can schedule an appointment online or by calling the dealership at 855-955-7001.

Among other services available, the Manhattan Beach Toyota showroom is being cleaned twice a day to keep up with ongoing health standards. Shoppers will appreciate the duly sanitized showroom and vehicles. There is hand sanitizer available for guests to use, and the professionals at Manhattan Beach Toyota have been trained in the best health practices to uphold higher sanitation standards.

Drivers who are interested in an online car shopping experience can use many tools on the dealer website to find the vehicle they want. The online inventory offers key details about every model and has images of each vehicle to help drivers know what to expect. Shoppers can also utilize the financing tools available online. These tools include online credit approval, a payment and trade-in value calculator as well as other promotional offers to help drivers save.

Interested parties can learn more about the latest health and safety standards at Manhattan Beach Toyota by visiting the specific landing page today. Shoppers can learn more about the available vehicles at Manhattan Beach Toyota by visiting the online inventory or by visiting the showroom at 1500 N. Sepulveda Blvd. Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 to speak with a professional about their car needs.

 

SOURCE Manhattan Beach Toyota

20.03.20
USA wollen in den Preiskrieg am Ölmarkt eingreifen
20.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - 40% Sicherheitspuffer - und nur der letzte Tag zählt
20.03.20
SMI macht kräftigen Satz nach oben
20.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kursverfall / Nestlé – Aufwärtskorrektur durch?
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
20.03.20
Schroders: Real Estate Flashnote
18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
SMI gibt Gewinne vor dem Wochenende ab -- US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- DAX im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Die Wall Street gab ihre anfängliche Gewinne ab. Der heimische Markt konnte seine Zuschläge vor dem Wochenende nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte um die Marke von 9'000 Punkten. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Freitag ein Plus verzeichnen.

