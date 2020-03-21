Manhattan Beach Toyota offers new Test Drive at Home service

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manhattan Beach Toyota is adapting to the world of car sales. For drivers who want to browse around for a new car online, Manhattan Beach Toyota is offering a new service to help shoppers make their decision. Interested parties can now schedule a test drive at their home for their convenience. Homes within ten miles of Manhattan Beach Toyota qualify for this service and can schedule an appointment online or by calling the dealership at 855-955-7001.

Among other services available, the Manhattan Beach Toyota showroom is being cleaned twice a day to keep up with ongoing health standards. Shoppers will appreciate the duly sanitized showroom and vehicles. There is hand sanitizer available for guests to use, and the professionals at Manhattan Beach Toyota have been trained in the best health practices to uphold higher sanitation standards.

Drivers who are interested in an online car shopping experience can use many tools on the dealer website to find the vehicle they want. The online inventory offers key details about every model and has images of each vehicle to help drivers know what to expect. Shoppers can also utilize the financing tools available online. These tools include online credit approval, a payment and trade-in value calculator as well as other promotional offers to help drivers save.

Interested parties can learn more about the latest health and safety standards at Manhattan Beach Toyota by visiting the specific landing page today. Shoppers can learn more about the available vehicles at Manhattan Beach Toyota by visiting the online inventory or by visiting the showroom at 1500 N. Sepulveda Blvd. Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 to speak with a professional about their car needs.

