|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
|
30.03.2025 22:05:49
Mandatory Notification of Trade
DNO International ASA
0.92 CHF -33.31%
Please refer to the attached forms of notification of transactions by primary insiders under the DNO ASA Employee Synthetic Share Program.
This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.
Attachments
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Erlend Wollan Einum March 2025
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Linn Hoel March 2025
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Haakon Sandborg March 2025
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Geir Arne Skau March 2025
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Elisabeth Femsteinevik March 2025
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Sameh Hanna March 2025
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Chris Spencer March 2025
Nachrichten zu DNO International ASA (A)
|
05.02.25
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.01.25