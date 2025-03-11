|
11.03.2025 23:21:15
Mandatory Notification of Trade
Please refer to the attached forms of notification of settlement of synthetic shares by certain primary insiders under the DNO ASA Employee Synthetic Share Program which vested on 11 March 2025 under the terms of the Program. These synthetic shares were awarded as a component of annual bonuses to Executive Management in March 2023 with a two-year vesting period.
This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.
Attachments
- Form of Notification Cash Settlement Haakon Sandborg
- Form of notification Settlement of Synthetic Shares for Tax Purposes Chris Spencer
- Form of notification Settlement of Synthetic Shares for Tax Purposes Elisabeth Femsteinevik
- Form of notification Settlement of Synthetic Shares for Tax Purposes Geir Arne Skau
