06.03.2024 18:49:13
Mandatory Notification of Trade
Please refer to the attached forms of notification of transaction by primary insiders under the DNO ASA Employee Synthetic Share Program.
This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.
Attachments
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Geir Arne Skau March 2024
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Chris Spencer March 2024
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Elisabeth Femsteinevik March 2024
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Haakon Sandborg March 2024
- Form of Notification Award of synthetic shares Sameh Hanna March 2024
