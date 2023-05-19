Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'571 1.2%  SPI 15'255 1.2%  Dow 33'451 -0.3%  DAX 16'275 0.7%  Euro 0.9729 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'395 0.6%  Gold 1'979 1.0%  Bitcoin 24'149 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8989 -0.7%  Öl 75.7 -0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
KW 20: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Das rät Charlie Munger jungen Anlegern: "Die Investmentlandschaft hat sich stark verändert"
Richemont-Aktie: Aktienrückkauf startet am Montag
VW-Aktie etwas leichter: Verkauf von russischer Tochter abgeschlossen
Bitcoin oder Gold? Das sehen Profi-Investoren als bessere Absicherung gegen Börsenturbulenzen an
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swatch1225515On113454047Credit Suisse1213853Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Logitech2575132Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Partners Group2460882ABB1222171
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

ArcelorMittal Aktie [Valor: 36780521 / ISIN: LU1598757687]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.05.2023 18:45:00

Mandatory conversion of ArcelorMittal outstanding 5.50% mandatorily convertible subordinated notes due 18 May 2023

ArcelorMittal
23.51 CHF -6.26%
Kaufen Verkaufen

19 May 2023, 18:45 CET

ArcelorMittal (‘the Company’) announces that upon mandatory conversion of the 24,290,025 outstanding 5.50% Mandatorily Convertible Subordinated Notes due 18 May 2023, it delivered a total of 57,057,991 treasury shares on 19 May 2023.

The Company’s updated shareholding structure is available on https://corporate.arcelormittal.com/investors/corporate-governance/shareholding-structure.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 16 countries. In 2022, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $79.8 billion and crude steel production of 59 million metric tonnes, while Iron Ore production reached 50.9 million metric tonnes.

Our purpose is to produce ever smarter steels that have a positive benefit for people and planet. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/

  
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations 
  
General+44 20 7543 1128
Retail+44 20 3214 2893
SRI+44 20 3214 2801
Bonds/Credit
E-mail		+33 171 921 026
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com
  
  
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications 
 

Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail:		 

 

+44 20 3214 2419
press@arcelormittal.com
  


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu ArcelorMittal

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten