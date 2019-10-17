Mandarin Orchard Singapore named Best Upscale Hotel-Asia Pacific at the Travel Weekly Asia 2019 Readers' Choice Awards

SINGAPORE, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian hospitality icon Mandarin Orchard Singapore scored its third consecutive win as the Best Upscale Hotel-Asia Pacific at the Travel Weekly Asia 2019 Readers' Choice Awards.

Recognising the most influential and representative ranking of travel suppliers in Asia Pacific, the fifth edition of the annual Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards saw a total of 55 awards presented across 10 categories -- Airline, Cruise, Car Rental, Destination, Hotel, Resort, Serviced Residence, Travel Agent, Travel Technology, and Tourism Experience. In the "Best Upscale Hotel–Asia Pacific" category, award entrants were judged based on their ability to offer upscale amenities, full-service accommodations, and the highest level of personalised service.

Organised by Travel Weekly Asia, Asia's leading travel trade publication, this year's awards gala was held at Mandarin Orchard Singapore's newly refurbished Grand Mandarin Ballroom. The hotel's award-winning culinary team showcased a specially curated menu to some 170 guests comprising leaders in the travel trade industry across the Asia Pacific region.

"We are deeply grateful to be recognised alongside the best in the industry," shares Mr. Tan Kim Seng, Chief Operating Officer, Meritus Hotels & Resorts. "It is indeed such an honour that almost 50 years on, Mandarin Orchard Singapore continues to be celebrated for the Asian hospitality icon it has always been. We are committed to preserving our heritage of excellence, while also innovating the brand experience we deliver."

In the works at Mandarin Orchard Singapore is the rollout of a series of product and service upgrades designed to elevate the customer journey. As part of ongoing efforts to keep evolving with today's increasingly technology-enabled travel landscape, the hotel is slated to introduce smart robots that deliver housekeeping amenities and luggage directly to guest rooms; self-check-in kiosks at the lobby for ease of check-in during peak hours; as well as smart guest rooms that offer convenient functionalities from a single control panel.

Standing tall on world-renowned Orchard Road, Mandarin Orchard Singapore offers 1,077 spacious guest rooms with views of the surrounding city skyline; over 30,000 sq ft of versatile function spaces; and bespoke services at the exclusive Meritus Club Lounge at Top of the M. Leading its stellar line-up of restaurants are Chatterbox -- home of the legendary Mandarin Chicken Rice, and Shisen Hanten by Chen Kentaro -- the highest Michelin-rated Chinese restaurant in Singapore since 2016.

For more information on Mandarin Orchard Singapore, visit www.meritushotels.com/orchard.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191016/2612931-1

