Managing Battery-Powered Mobile EHR Workstations Just Got Easier

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enovate Medical revolutionized the efficiency of bedside EHR documentation over 10 years ago when it introduced MobiusPower® – the first swappable battery system that keeps mobile EHR workstations up-and-running 24/7 with zero downtime for recharging.

Building off the flawless performance record of 4.0 battery packs, the next generation MobiusPower® technology enhances asset management with better location tracking and performance monitoring. The new 5.0 battery packs with embedded wireless technology communicate with Enovate Medical's Rhythm™ remote monitoring software and its hand-held app without a physical connection.

"Because all batteries look alike, it's hard to distinguish which ones are enhancing clinical workflows and which are hindering them," says Kevin Bridges, Enovate Medical's Vice President of Marketing and Business Development.

With swappable 5.0 battery packs connecting wirelessly, Rhythm's predictive analytics are more comprehensive. The enhanced remote visibility empowers better management of the hospital's assets. Enovate Medical's clients can use Rhythm's color-coded heat map of all batteries deployed as a real-time snapshot of the entire fleet. The battery replacement planning calendar within Rhythm helps their clients optimize clinical workflows that are heavily dependent on battery performance.

ABOUT ENOVATE MEDICAL

Enovate Medical delivers EHR workstations with embedded technologies along with management and support services that increase real-time patient documentation at the bedside. Hundreds of healthcare facilities rely on Enovate Medical to improve physical nursing workflows, deliver better IT support models, and optimize capital equipment to enhance the hospital's operational efficiency.

