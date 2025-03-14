Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Rovsing A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs Aktie [Valor: 50759173 / ISIN: DK0061152170]
14.03.2025 15:54:38

Manager's transaction

Rovsing A-S Bearer and-or registered Shs
50.50 DKK -2.88%
          14 March 2025
Announcement no. 381

Manager’s transaction

With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Rovsing A/S hereby announces that the following large shareholders:

  1. Board member and large shareholder Kim Brangstrup participated in the recent directed share issue with a total of 12.150 shares and

  2. Board member and large shareholder Jean Marcel Dühring participated in the recent directed share issue with a total of 4.000 shares

For further information
Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO; e-mail: hpt@rovsing.dk or Sigurd Hundrup, CFO; e-mail: shu@rovsing.dk

