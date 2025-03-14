14 March 2025

Announcement no. 381

Manager’s transaction

With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Rovsing A/S hereby announces that the following large shareholders:

Board member and large shareholder Kim Brangstrup participated in the recent directed share issue with a total of 12.150 shares and



Board member and large shareholder Jean Marcel Dühring participated in the recent directed share issue with a total of 4.000 shares





For further information

Rovsing A/S, Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO; e-mail: hpt@rovsing.dk or Sigurd Hundrup, CFO; e-mail: shu@rovsing.dk

Attachment