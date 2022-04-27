Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
Global Ports Holdings Aktie [Valor: 36614821 / ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390]
27.04.2022 17:29:39

Management change

Global Ports Holdings
1.24 GBP -4.62%
Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
Management change

27-Apr-2022 / 16:29 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Global Ports Holding Plc

Management change

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, announces that H. Emre Sayin, Chief Executive Officer is stepping down from his role to pursue new business opportunities. Emre is expected to leave Global Ports Holding by the 26th May 2022.

Emre joined the Global Ports Holding Group in 2016 and has served as CEO since the Company's IPO and admission to the London Stock Exchange the following year. The Company's Board of Directors thank him for his service and wish him success in his future endeavours.

Mehmet Kutman, Co-Founder and Chairman of GPH will take on the Chief Executive Officer role as the business continues its path to recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Global Ports Holding, Co-Founder and Chairman, Mehmet Kutman said:

"I would like to thank Emre on behalf of the Board of Directors for his commitment and leadership over his tenure at GPH and I am grateful for his efforts to grow and evolve the business and brand. With his dedication and strategic thinking GPH has made significant progress, in at times very challenging circumstances, in growing its port network and building relationships with our partners and stakeholders."

Global Ports Holding, departing Chief Executive Officer, Emre Sayin said:

"I am proud of what the Company has achieved during my tenure, and I thank each and every member of the team for their efforts. I have no doubt that GPH's future is bright."

 

 

CONTACT

 

 

For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries:

 

For media enquiries:

Investor Relations

 

Global Ports Holding

Martin Brown

 

Ceylan Erzi

Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687

 

Telephone: +90 212 244 44 40

Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com

 

Email: ceylane@globalportsholding.com

 

 
