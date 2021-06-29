Managed Infrastructure Services Leader Hires Cloud Executives to Support Market Growth

|
29.06.2021 16:43:00
HENDERSON, Nev., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzu Inc., the "born in the cloud" provider of private cloud infrastructure services, announced today it has hired two executives to support its market growth and to fulfill the Enzu as-a-Service cloud portfolio promise to deliver "IT infrastructure, simplified." Along with the additions, Enzu also announced plans for an update to their cloud management console.
"Our dedicated private cloud services deliver high quality expertise and infrastructure" said Steve Empie, CEO of Enzu.
These appointments represent an important step toward expanding the company's go to market capabilities in the rapidly growing managed infrastructure services (MIS) market.
Derren Offutt announced as Vice President of Global Sales. Eric Silva has been named as Enzu's Director of Global Marketing. Both executives are veterans of the cloud industry.
"Derren and Eric have deep knowledge of managed infrastructure services and share our unwavering commitment to our customers and talented employees," said Steve Empie, Enzu Chief Executive Officer on June 29.
Offutt is a sales veteran of more than three decades building startups in the technology industry.
- Before joining Enzu, Derren contributed to several companies achieving successful IPO or acquisition; SuccessFactors, Serena, StarBase, Ignite, and Jamf.
- He leads high-performing teams that simplify complex digital transformation initiatives with creative cloud-based services.
Silva has held leadership roles in both IT and marketing.
- He operated FinTech for State Street Bank, Bank of America, Fidelity Investments and Putnam Investments.
- Most recently he held marketing leadership roles at EMC, IBM and Hitachi.
"The global pandemic has put great strain on IT organizations around the world. Our dedicated private cloud services deliver high quality expertise and infrastructure from a single source. We make it easy to do business, especially for mid-size companies. Bringing on Derren and Eric will enable us to accelerate our ability to help more customers as they manage their way out of this pandemic." said Steve Empie, CEO of Enzu.
About Enzu
Enzu Inc., home of the TruCloud® Build-to-Order Private Cloud Platform, fuels growth and innovation for small, medium and large enterprises by delivering expert capabilities in networking, cloud and security. Combining decades of unmatched customer focus and passion for excellence, we deliver premium and affordable infrastructure as a service. Delivered by TruCloud, a self-service console, and other services including cloud migration, cloud optimization and application modernization. For more information, please visit www.enzu.com.
Media Contacts
Eric Silva
Director of Marketing
774.249.5287
eric.silva@enzu.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/managed-infrastructure-services-leader-hires-cloud-executives-to-support-market-growth-301322167.html
SOURCE Enzu Inc.
USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV
Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.
Inside
Inside Fonds
|15:19
|Schroders: Q&A: Das Ende der Ölriesen?
|28.06.21
|Schroders: Sind wir nun auf dem Weg zur Nullemission?
|25.06.21
|Schroders: Private Equity in China: Fünf Grafiken zeigen, was Anleger verpassen könnten
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow fester -- SMI und DAX mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich im Minus
Die Wall Street legt am Dienstag zu. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich am Dienstag stärker. Die Märkte in Fernost verzeichneten Abschläge.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}