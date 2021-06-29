SMI 12’039 0.3%  SPI 15’464 0.3%  Dow 34’416 0.4%  DAX 15’733 1.2%  Euro 1.0963 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’117 0.7%  Gold 1’753 -1.4%  Bitcoin 33’541 6.0%  Dollar 0.9214 0.2%  Öl 75.1 0.6% 
29.06.2021 16:43:00

Managed Infrastructure Services Leader Hires Cloud Executives to Support Market Growth

HENDERSON, Nev., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enzu Inc., the "born in the cloud" provider of private cloud infrastructure services, announced today it has hired two executives to support its market growth and to fulfill the Enzu as-a-Service cloud portfolio promise to deliver "IT infrastructure, simplified." Along with the additions, Enzu also announced plans for an update to their cloud management console.

Enzu - IT infrastructure simplified

"Our dedicated private cloud services deliver high quality expertise and infrastructure" said Steve Empie, CEO of Enzu.

These appointments represent an important step toward expanding the company's go to market capabilities in the rapidly growing managed infrastructure services (MIS) market.  

Derren Offutt announced as Vice President of Global Sales. Eric Silva has been named as Enzu's Director of Global Marketing. Both executives are veterans of the cloud industry.

"Derren and Eric have deep knowledge of managed infrastructure services and share our unwavering commitment to our customers and talented employees," said Steve Empie, Enzu Chief Executive Officer on June 29.

Offutt is a sales veteran of more than three decades building startups in the technology industry.

  • Before joining Enzu, Derren contributed to several companies achieving successful IPO or acquisition; SuccessFactors, Serena, StarBase, Ignite, and Jamf.
  • He leads high-performing teams that simplify complex digital transformation initiatives with creative cloud-based services.

Silva has held leadership roles in both IT and marketing.

  • He operated FinTech for State Street Bank, Bank of America, Fidelity Investments and Putnam Investments.
  • Most recently he held marketing leadership roles at EMC, IBM and Hitachi. 

"The global pandemic has put great strain on IT organizations around the world. Our dedicated private cloud services deliver high quality expertise and infrastructure from a single source. We make it easy to do business, especially for mid-size companies. Bringing on Derren and Eric will enable us to accelerate our ability to help more customers as they manage their way out of this pandemic." said Steve Empie, CEO of Enzu. 

About Enzu

Enzu Inc., home of the TruCloud® Build-to-Order Private Cloud Platform, fuels growth and innovation for small, medium and large enterprises by delivering expert capabilities in networking, cloud and security. Combining decades of unmatched customer focus and passion for excellence, we deliver premium and affordable infrastructure as a service. Delivered by TruCloud, a self-service console, and other services including cloud migration, cloud optimization and application modernization. For more information, please visit www.enzu.com.

Media Contacts
Eric Silva
Director of Marketing
774.249.5287
eric.silva@enzu.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/managed-infrastructure-services-leader-hires-cloud-executives-to-support-market-growth-301322167.html

SOURCE Enzu Inc.

