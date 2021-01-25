SMI 10’983 0.5%  SPI 13’629 0.5%  Dow 30’997 -0.6%  DAX 13’859 -0.1%  Euro 1.0776 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’598 -0.1%  Gold 1’855 0.1%  Bitcoin 29’160 2.0%  Dollar 0.8875 0.2%  Öl 55.8 1.1% 

Mamboo Games opens applications for publishing mobile games to everyone

MOSCOW, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International gaming brand MY.GAMES(part of Mail.ru Group) is expanding the possibilities of its hyper-casual division. After receiving investment from the brand in the fall of 2020, Mamboo Games is opening applications for publishing mobile games to everyone.

Mamboo Games has decided to begin accepting applications from all mobile developers in the market.

"Mamboo Games has already reached $1.5 million in revenue for the first six months of operation. We are confident that we will be able to achieve better results, so we decided to begin accepting applications from all mobile developers on the market. Meanwhile, the response time of our specialists for each application is three hours at most thanks to the complete automation of application and feedback processes. We have already helped dozens of developers and we are not planning to stop there," CEO of Mamboo Games Ivan Leshkevich commented.

Mamboo Games, previously partnered with an exclusive developer pool, is opening publishing applications for the entire market. The publisher offers automated User Acquisition systems, a flexible dashboard that provides transparent analytics on key metrics, including distribution of marketing costs across platforms. 60/40 profits distribution is possible, with 60% of the revenue remaining with the developer, and the publisher receiving 40%.

Mamboo Games was founded in 2020. Since then, Mamboo Games has entered into dozens of exclusive agreements with studios. One of the published projects, Billion Builders, has already achieved scaling success - the game entered the top-50 list on iOS in August 2020 in the US and the top-10 list last December in China. The game also reached $250,000 in monthly revenue in August 2020. Another successful example is the Volley Beans project, which reached 5 million installs two months after release. One of the latest published projects, Shift Race, is already one of the top-200 games in the US.

In the spring of 2020, MY.GAMES announced the launch of its hyper-casual division, which offers publishing services for mobile games in the Hyper-Casual, Hybrid-Casual, and Idle genres. Mobile games account for the bulk of MY.GAMES revenues, reaching up to 75% of the company's revenues in Q3 2020, with the US, Germany, and Japan being the main markets.

About MY.GAMES

MY.GAMES is an international gaming brand (part of Mail.ru Group) and a leading Eastern European online entertainment company. MY.GAMES is comprised of 11 regional offices in Russia, Europe and the US, over 1,800 staff, and 12 development studios. MY.GAMES creates titles for the PC, consoles, and mobile devices. The company operates over 80 projects, with more than 150 titles in its portfolio including War Robots, Hustle Castle, Left to Survive, Skyforge, and Allods Online. About 700 million players have registered within MY.GAMES titles.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mamboo-games-opens-applications-for-publishing-mobile-games-to-everyone-301213747.html

SOURCE MY.GAMES

