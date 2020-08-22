Male Breast Reduction Treatment for Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson Shows the Widespread Appeal of Plastic Surgery, says Dr. J Plastic Surgery

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A July 30article on ShowBiz CheatSheet explores the fascinating career of football-player turned pro-wrestler turned superstar actor Dwayne Johnson, aka the Rock. Contrary to what most of us would assume about a bulked up icon of a certain type of male perfection, the famously down-to-earth Mr. Johnson is surprisingly open about admitting to having had male breast reduction to deal with gynecomastia, a common condition that causes enlarged male breasts. Unlike the vast majority of men dealing with the issue, however, by that point, Mr. Johnson had already been making his living shirtless as a superstar wrestler. He was, however, not too thrilled with his torso's appearance in efforts such as 2001's "The Mummy Returns" and found that no amount of exercise was going to reduce the size of his widely seen pectorals. Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Payam Jarrah-Nejad, M.D., F.I.C.S., F.A.C.S., known affectionately to his patients and colleagues as Dr. J, says that, while Mr. Johnson's situation is not so typical, the embarrassment he may have felt being seen by millions is probably not all that different from the feelings of a young man at the beach or swimming pool terrified that even one person might notice his unusually large breasts.

Dr. J points out that his gynecomastia patients are typically extremely happy with their outcomes. He notes that the surgery, like female breast reduction, ear pinning (aka otoplasty), and many other procedures, fundamentally differ from such widely discussed plastic surgeries as breast augmentations and Brazilian butt lifts. Some plastic surgery patients are already extremely attractive people who want to stand out by looking that much more fabulous, says Dr. J. Other patients are, on the other hand, seeking to attract less of what they find to be the wrong kind of attention, he adds.

Plastic surgery, says Dr. J, is often thought of as a glamorous specialty but it is one of the most challenging of all medical disciplines requiring years of instruction, study, and practice to fully master. He says that, while facelifts and rhinoplasty have very long histories, plastic surgery hit the medical mainstream during the latter days of World War I as injured servicemen often felt forced to wear elaborate masks; new skin grafting procedures were developed to allow former soldiers to live more normal lives. Dr. J concludes by noting that, while the circumstances of plastic surgeries vary drastically, they are all connected by helping patients live the best lives possible.

Interested readers can call (310) 228-3151 to learn more. Dr. J's qualifications as a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, double-board certified by both the American Board of Plastic Surgery and the American Board of Surgery can be seen on his website.



SOURCE Dr. J Plastic Surgery