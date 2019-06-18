Malaysia Tech Week Brings the Best of Future Tech to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders from Maxis, IBM, Hong Leong Xchange, UOB Bank, U Mobile, Merchantrade, YES Communication and Facebook will be among the 40 industry influencers to share their knowledge with the startup ecosystem by leading over 30 side events by 200 over speakers at Malaysia Tech Week from 17 to 21 June 2019. This inaugural event is organised by Knowledge Group of Companies, supported by Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Bank Negara Malaysia, Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd (Cradle) and Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (MaGIC).

This event will have more than 1,000 delegates from all over the world together with some of the biggest tech and innovation companies including IBM and Maxis who are the tech leader sponsors, with U Mobile as platinum sponsor, Razorpay as Official ePayment partner and Axiata Digital represented by Apigate and Boost, HLX, YES Communication, Facebook, Merchantrade, TechNode, UOB, UEM Sunrise Fusionex and Futurelabs as the signature sponsors.

The schedule is packed with pitching sessions, meetup with investors, workshops, launching events, satellite shows, developer's lab, talks, end with night crawl and networking session every night. Malaysia Tech Week covers a vast collection of topics including, proptech, e-commerce, Blockchain, Islamic Digital Economy, fashiontech, fintech and many more in multiple locations such as Wework, Common Ground, Dojo KL, WORKQ, Wotso, Orbit and Co-labs.

The Event kickstarts with MyDroneX, Malaysia Drone Expo at Cyberjaya hosted by Futurise and MDEC on the 17 June 2019. The tech disruption starts with Connexus the flagship conference of Malaysia Tech Week on 18 June 2019 at Connexion@Nexus, Bangsar South, where all the tech ecosystem players will gather to discuss on the current technology trends over industry talks, business matching, breakout tracks and exhibition by various corporations and startups.

The next 3 days are decentralised events of Corp Innov8 and TechXperience at various co-working spaces and corporate offices. This concept of decentralised series of events is the first ever attempt by Malaysia Tech Week for the delegates to experience the business culture in Malaysia. The event ends on Friday with sessions by World Bank, Technode and UOB covering topics on inclusive economy, accessing China and Southeast Asia market and the launching of their Jom Transform program in Malaysia Powered by UOB.

Malaysia Tech Week is open for registration. Interested participants may register using this link.

Summary

Leaders from Maxis, IBM, Facebook, U mobile, Share Know-How at Malaysia's Biggest Startup Event -- Malaysia Tech Week to be held in Kuala Lumpur from 17 to 21 June 2019.

Website: https://www.malaysiatechweek.com/

Contact: Sorensen Lau (Conference Producer)

Tel: +6 03 21760 1588 ext: 1423

Company Info: Knowledge Group of Companies

Address: B-13-5, Megan Avenue II, No. 12 Jalan Yap Kwan Seng, 50450, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190617/2499205-1

SOURCE Knowledge Group