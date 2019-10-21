+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
Malaysia Stocks Likely To Open In The Red On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in consecutive trading days, slipping almost 5 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,570-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, thanks to disappointing economic data and ongoing uncertainty over trade negotiations between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Friday following losses from the plantations and a mixed performance from the financial sector.

For the day, the index dipped 3.35 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 1,571.15 after trading between 1,567.72 and 1,576.87. Volume was 3.0 billion shares worth 2.2 billion ringgit. There were 425 decliners and 408 gainers.

Among the actives, IOI Corporation plummeted 3.41 percent, while AMMB Holdings surged 1.77 percent, Press Metal plunged 1.65 percent, Sime Darby Plantations tumbled 1.23 percent, IHH Healthcare skidded 1.22 percent, Genting retreated 1.21 percent, Axiata declined 1.17 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings jumped 1.12 percent, Digi.com dropped 1.05 percent, MISC sank 0.95 percent, Dialog Group advanced 0.87 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.60 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong shed 0.56 percent, Petronas Chemicals added 0.54 percent, Genting Malaysia lost 0.33 percent, Tenaga Nasional gained 0.29 percent, Maybank and Top Glove both fell 0.23 percent and Petronas Dagangan, PPB Group, Sime Darby, Maxis, Public Bank and RHB Capital all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Friday and stayed that way through the session.

The Dow shed 255.68 points or 0.95 percent to end at 26,770.20, the NASDAQ sank 67.31 points or 0.83 percent to 8,089.54 and the S&P 500 fell 11.75 points or 0.39 percent to 2,986.20. For the week, the Dow eased 0.2 percent, the NASDAQ added 0.4 percent and the S&P rose 0.5 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street reflected concerns about the global economic outlook following soft Chinese data that showed its economy grew at the slowest rate in three decades in Q3.

In U.S. economic news, the Conference Board reported an unexpected drop by its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators in September.

Lingering uncertainty about a possible U.S.-China trade deal and questions about the Brexit deal getting through parliament also weighed on the markets.

Crude oil futures dropped Friday as disappointing GDP data from China added to concerns about the outlook for global energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November eased $0.15 or 0.3 percent at $53.78 a barrel.

