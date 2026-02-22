Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.02.2026 00:31:07

Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has tracked higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than a dozen points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,750-point plateau and it may extend its gains again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down most of President Donald Trump's global tariffs. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are also expected to open to the upside.

The KLCI finished barely higher on Friday following gains from the telecoms, weakness from the industrials and a mixed performance from the financial sector.

For the day, the index perked 0.72 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 1,752.83 after trading between 1,746.08 and 1,754.20. Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail surged 3.43 percent, while AMMB Holdings soared 1.39 percent, Axiata improved 0.43 percent, Celcomdigi increased 0.31 percent, CIMB Group gained 0.24 percent, IHH Healthcare slumped 0.79 percent, IOI Corporation climbed 0.76 percent, Maxis rallied 1.04 percent, Maybank spiked 1.33 percent, Nestle Malaysia rose 0.18 percent, Petronas Dagangan fell 0.19 percent, Petronas Gas lost 0.22 percent, PPB Group tanked 2.16 percent, Press Metal added 0.26 percent, Public Bank sank 0.59 percent, QL Resources advanced 0.50 percent, RHB Bank collected 0.12 percent, Sime Darby plummeted 4.17 percent, SD Guthrie perked 0.17 percent, Sunway shed 0.51 percent, Telekom Malaysia jumped 1.00 percent, Tenaga Nasional dropped 0.70 percent, YTL Corporation contracted 0.98 percent, YTL Power tumbled 3.21 percent and Kuala Lumpur Kepong, Gamuda, Petronas Chemicals, MISC and MRDIY were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened slightly lower but quickly bounced to the upside and largely spent the balance of the session in the green, ending near daily highs.

The Dow jumped 230.77 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 49,625.97, while the NASDAQ rallied 203.37 points or 0.90 percent to end at 22,886.07 and the S&P 500 added 47.62 points or 0.69 percent to close at 6,909.51.

For the holiday-shortened week, the NASDAQ shot up 1.5 percent, the S&P 500 jumped 1.1 percent and the Dow rose 0.3 percent.

The higher close on Wall Street came after the Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, does not authorize the president to impose tariffs, delivering a major blow to the president's signature economic policy.

Early in the session, stocks moved lower after the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth slowed much more than anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025. Also, the Commerce Department noted an unexpected uptick in the annual rate of consumer price growth, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates on hold in the near future.

Crude oil prices were relatively lackluster on Friday after spiking to their highest levels in six months amid concerns about a potential military conflict between the U.S. and Iran. West Texas Intermediate for April delivery was up $0.05 or 0.1 percent at $66.45 a barrel.

Gold & Silber: Ausblick 2026 mit Torsten Dennin

Gold & Silber im Crash – was steckt hinter dem Preisrücksetzer?
Nach starken Kursanstiegen bei Gold und Silber kam es Anfang 2026 zu historischen Rücksetzern . Doch was waren die Ursachen? Und wie geht es jetzt weiter mit den Edelmetallen und dem «digitalen Gold» Bitcoin?

Im Gespräch mit Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, CIO von Asset Management Switzerland AG und Rohstoffexperte, analysieren wir:

Warum Silber innerhalb weniger Tage über 30 % verlor
Parallelen zum „Silver Thursday“ 1980
Welche Rolle die Fed und Zinserwartungen spielten
⚖️ Warum Silber stärker schwankt als Gold
Ob Gold wirklich ein „sicherer Hafen“ ist
Wie hoch die ideale Goldquote im Portfolio sein sollte
⛏️ Warum Gold- und Silberminen 2026 besonders spannend sein könnten
Warum 2026 ein Rohstoffjahr werden könnte (Öl, Kupfer, Agrarrohstoffe)
₿ Und was der Bitcoin-Rücksetzer mit Tech-Aktien gemeinsam hat

Spannend: Torsten Dennin hatte bereits im September eine Gold-Prognose von 4.200–4.400 USD und Silber bei 60–80 USD genannt – beide Ziele wurden erreicht bzw. übertroffen.

Ist der Rücksetzer nur eine gesunde Korrektur oder der Beginn einer grösseren Trendwende?
Jetzt reinschauen und die Einschätzung vom Experten erfahren!

Gold & Silber: Ausblick 2026 mit Torsten Dennin

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’393.27 19.17 B5HSYU
Short 14’671.33 13.80 SC7BZU
Short 15’264.19 8.65 SLPB9U
SMI-Kurs: 13’859.76 20.02.2026 17:31:56
Long 13’240.61 20.00 SLAB6U
Long 12’935.58 13.94 STVB8U
Long 12’373.32 8.85 S8IBHU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Top-Rankings

KW 8: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 8: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 8: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

