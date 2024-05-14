Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’784 0.1%  SPI 15’739 0.2%  Dow 39’558 0.3%  DAX 18’716 -0.1%  Euro 0.9812 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’080 0.0%  Gold 2’358 0.9%  Bitcoin 55’876 -2.2%  Dollar 0.9068 0.0%  Öl 82.8 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204GameStop2274310On113454047Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Alcon43249246Meyer Burger10850379Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171
Top News
Angebotsdefizit meets steigende Nachfrage: Wie sich der Kupferpreis entwickeln könnte
Bank of America abgehängt: Welche Aktie die neue Nummer 2 im Buffett-Depot werden dürfte
"Sell in May and go away": Gilt die Börsenweisheit auch für die NVIDIA-Aktie?
Krypto-Startup Digital Asset Solutions expandiert in die Vereinigten Arabischen Emirate
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: On Holding mit starkem Wachstum
Suche...
0% Kommission
15.05.2024 01:00:42

Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, collecting more than 5 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,605-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on hopeful signs for the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and flat and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, plantations and telecoms.

For the day, the index perked 2.97 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 1,605.88 after trading between 1,601.44 and 1,607.42.

Among the actives, Axiata lost 0.35 percent, while Celcomdigi slid 0.25 percent, CIMB Group dipped 0.15 percent, Genting tumbled 1..26 percent, Genting Malaysia dropped 0.74 percent, IHH Healthcare sank 0.63 percent, IOI Corporation rallied 1.24 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong shed 0.44 percent, Maxis jumped 1.39 percent, Maybank perked 0.10 percent, MISC added 0.49 percent, Petronas Chemicals climbed 1.16 percent, PPB Group was down 0.15 percent, Press Metal advanced 0.56 percent, Public Bank slipped 0.24 percent, RHB Capital eased 0.18 percent, Sime Darby rose 0.35 percent, Sime Darby Plantations gained 0.44 percent, Telekom Malaysia increased 0.16 percent, Tenaga Nasional improved 0.32 percent and QL Resources, MRDIY, Petronas Gas, Dialog Group, Inari Amertron, AMMB Holdings and Nestle Malaysia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages spent most of Tuesday hugging the unchanged line before a late push bumped them firmly into the green.

The Dow climbed 126.60 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 39,558.11, while the NASDAQ rallied 122.94 points or 0.75 percent to close at 16,511.18 and the S&P 500 added 25.26 points or 0.48 percent to end at 5,246.68.

The higher close on Wall Street came as treasury yields moved to the downside after an early advance, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note falling to its lowest closing level in over a month.

Treasury yields initially moved higher following the release of a Labor Department report showing producer prices in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of April.

However, while the report initially generated renewed uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates, some economists pointed to the downward revisions to the March data as a positive sign.

Oil futures settled lower Tuesday as data showing a bigger than expected increase in U.S. producer prices raised concerns that Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for a longer period. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June sank $1.10 or about 1.4 percent at $78.02 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Invest 2024: Einblicke und Vibes mit Lisa von Aktiengram | BX Swiss TV

Invest 2024: Lisa Osada (Aktiengram) berichtet im Interview mit Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) über die Stimmung auf der diesjährigen Finanzmesse in Stuttgart, die Resonanz auf ihr Debüt-Buch «Aktien-Life-Balance» und ihre Eindrücke von der Generalversammlung der Lindt & Sprüngli AG in Zürich

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Invest 2024: Einblicke und Vibes mit Lisa von @Aktiengram | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14.05.24 How the Fed Uses Quantitative Tightening to Address Inflation
14.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Morgen dürfte es spannend werden
14.05.24 Julius Bär: 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf UniCredit SpA
14.05.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Sandoz, Straumann
14.05.24 Marktüberblick: Hochtief übertrifft Erwartungen
14.05.24 SMI legt Verschnaufpause ein
14.05.24 Campari – heute mehr als nur ein Getränk
14.05.24 Invest 2024: Einblicke und Vibes mit Lisa von @Aktiengram | BX Swiss TV
14.05.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Neues Monatshoch im Chart
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’256.31 19.98 SSZMXU
Short 12’512.68 13.87 S2S3MU
Short 13’010.01 8.73 0RSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’784.07 14.05.2024 17:30:46
Long 11’313.10 19.65 T3UBSU
Long 11’100.00 13.90
Long 10’561.64 8.80 SSQMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

On-Aktie schliesst zweistellig höher: On verzeichnet in Q1 Rekordumsatz
Rheinmetall-Aktie sackt dennoch ab: Rheinmetall vermeldet Plus bei Umsatz und Gewinn
GameStop-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Berühmter Reddit-User kehrt zurück
Bayer-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Bayer im ersten Quartal besser als erwartet
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Neue Meme-Rally: GameStop-Aktie und AMC-Aktie nach Rückkehr von Roaring Kitty weiter im Aufwärtstrend
Ausblick: thyssenkrupp verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Lufthansa-Aktie etwas höher: Lufthansa platziert Millionen-Anleihe am Kapitalmarkt
Bitcoin-Initiative in der Schweiz: Steigt die SNB bald in Bitcoin ein?
Alcon-Aktie auf Rekordhoch: Alcon steigert Umsatz und Gewinn

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit