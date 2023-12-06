Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'002 0.3%  SPI 14'374 0.3%  Dow 36'054 -0.2%  DAX 16'656 0.8%  Euro 0.9420 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'483 0.7%  Gold 2'026 0.3%  Bitcoin 38'225 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8749 0.0%  Öl 74.3 -3.5% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Holcim1221405ABB1222171Idorsia36346343Tesla11448018ams24924656
Analysten sehen hohes Kurspotenzial bei DOGE - Meme-Coin vor Bull-Run?
Analyst traut dem Bitcoin noch 2023 Sprung auf 45'000 US-Dollar zu
NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich schlussendlich leichter
Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones sackt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels ab
Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 schliesst in der Verlustzone
07.12.2023 00:30:06

Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, slipping more than 10 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,445-point plateau and it may take further damage on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower ahead of key U.S. employment data later this week, while slumping oil prices also may weigh. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and telecoms.

For the day, the index fell 3.64 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 1,445.82 after trading between 1,444.63 and 1,452.07.

Among the actives, Axiata plunged 2.07 percent, while Celcomdigi declined 1.18 percent, Dialog Group sank 0.49 percent, Genting gained 0.66 percent, Genting Malaysia lost 0.37 percent, IHH Healthcare slumped 0.68 percent, IOI Corporation stumbled 0.75 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong eased 0.09 percent, Maxis dropped 0.51 percent, Maybank dipped 0.11 percent, MISC shed 0.42 percent, MRDIY retreated 1.30 percent, Petronas Chemicals skidded 0.57 percent, PPB Group perked 0.29 percent, Press Metal advanced 0.83 percent, RHB Capital slid 0.18 percent, Sime Darby tumbled 1.67 percent, Telekom Malaysia fell 0.19 percent, Tenaga Nasional rose 0.20 percent, Westports Holdings added 0.57 percent and AMMB Holdings, CIMB Group, Public Bank and Sime Darby Plantations were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major average opened higher on Wednesday but couldn't hold the gains and eventually finished under water.

The Dow dropped 70.13 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 36,054.43, while the NASDAQ sank 83.20 points or 0.58 percent to end at 14,146.71 and the S&P 500 lost 17.84 points or 0.39 percent to close at 4,549.34.

The early strength on Wall Street followed the release of a report from payroll processor ADP showing private sector employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected in November.

The weaker than expected private sector job growth added to recent optimism the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates.

However, stocks retreated as traders chose to lighten commitments due to concerns about possible overbought conditions in the market ahead of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Oil prices fell sharply on Wednesday, extending losses to a fifth straight day after data showed a large increase in gasoline inventories in the U.S. last week, raising concerns about the outlook for fuel demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January sank $2.94 or 4.1 percent at $69.38 a barrel.

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

06.12.23 Ausblick 2024: Zinsfantasien und Innovationen bestimmen die Richtung
06.12.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt über 44.000-Dollar-Marke – ETF-Hoffnungen als Kurstreiber
06.12.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
06.12.23 Marktüberblick: Lanxess-Aktie gesucht
06.12.23 SMI nimmt Abwärtstrend ins Visier
05.12.23 Julius Bär: 9.80% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Vonovia SE
05.12.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
05.12.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Adobe & Wolters Kluwer mit François Bloch
22.11.23 27. November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Andy Warhol, Dollar Sign (1982) - 152% Wertsteigerung in den letzten 5 Jahren.
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'487.09 18.08 RSSM1U
Short 11'681.44 13.70 JASSMU
Short 12'122.84 8.82 SSMDQU
SMI-Kurs: 11'001.62 06.12.2023 17:30:12
Long 10'550.47 18.85 SSQMJU
Long 10'332.59 13.70 SSOMLU
Long 9'891.38 8.89 BDSSMU
BAT-Aktie sackt ab: British American Tobacco muss Wertberichtigungen in Milliardenhöhe vornehmen - Ausblick bekräftigt
Analyst traut dem Bitcoin noch 2023 Sprung auf 45'000 US-Dollar zu
Merck-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Mercks Hoffnungsträger Evobrutinib verfehlt Ziele in Phase-III-Tests
Clariant-Aktie unbewegt: Bioethanol-Produktionsanlage in Rumänien wird geschlossen
TUI-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: TUI könnte in den MDAX zurückkehren - Abschied von Londoner Börse?
NVIDIA als Renditestar? Diese beiden KI-Aktien haben noch besser performt
Julius Bär: Roche ist SMI-Verlierer des Börsenjahrs 2023
DocMorris Aktie News: DocMorris am Mittwochnachmittag mit Kursfeuerwerk
Ascom-Aktie bricht ein: Ascom korrigiert Umsatzprognose nach unten und kündigt CFO-Wechsel an
Zinsfantasie sorgt für Kauflaune: SMI letztlich höher -- US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- DAX erklimmt erneut Rekordhoch und schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich in Grün

