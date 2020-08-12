Malaysia Stock Market Tipped To Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sliding more than 20 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,560-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with oil and technology stocks expected to weigh heavily. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are likely to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, industrials and plantation stocks.

For the day, the index shed 6.92 points or 0.44 percent to finish at the daily low of 1,564.74 after peaking at 1,581.93. Volume was 27.797 billion shares worth 7.803 billion ringgit. There were 722 decliners and 483 gainers.

Among the actives, Press Metal plummeted 4.01 percent, while Sime Darby Plantations plunged 2.29 percent, Axiata tanked 2.19 percent, Sime Darby tumbled 1.85 percent, Maxis skidded 1.74 percent, Digi.com retreated 1.66 percent, IOI Corporation declined 1.56 percent, Genting Malaysia jumped 1.35 percent, RHB Capital surrendered 1.22 percent, IHH Healthcare sank 0.75 percent, Public Bank collected 0.71 percent, Genting advanced 0.54 percent, MISC dropped 0.51 percent, Maybank shed 0.40 percent, Top Glove added 0.37 percent, AMMB Holdings lost 0.34 percent, Hartalega Holdings fell 0.33 percent, CIMB Group slid 0.29 percent, Dialog Group dipped 0.27 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings slipped 0.20 percent, Tenaga Nasional was down 0.18 percent, Petronas Chemicals eased 0.17 percent and Hong Leong Financial, PPB Group, Kuala Lumpur Kepong and Hong Leong Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were mixed for most of Tuesday's trade before sinking firmly into the red going into the close.

The Dow shed 104.53 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 27,686.91, while the NASDAQ tumbled 185.53 points or 1.69 percent to end at 10.782.37 and the S&P 500 fell 26.78 points or 0.80 percent to close at 3,333.69.

The late-day sell-off on Wall Street came as traders continued to cycle out of big-name tech stocks, with the NASDAQ extending the pullback seen over the two previous session - especially tech giants such as Netflix (NFLX), Apple (AAPL), and Facebook (FB).

Some optimism was generated by news that Russia has approved a vaccine for COVID-19, with Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming it works quite effectively - although the speed of the development of the vaccine has raised questions about its safety.

In economic news, the Labor Department said producer prices climbed by more than expected in July.

Crude oil futures ended with a loss Tuesday due to margin pressures following a huge sell-off in gold and silver futures. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September sank $0.33 or 0.8 percent at $41.61 a barrel after reaching a five-month high of $42.94 earlier in the session.