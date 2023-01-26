SMI 11'318 -0.8%  SPI 14'533 -0.6%  Dow 33'949 0.6%  DAX 15'133 0.3%  Euro 1.0021 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'174 0.6%  Gold 1'929 -0.9%  Bitcoin 21'208 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9201 0.2%  Öl 87.7 1.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Das Wichtigste zu Faktor-Zertifikaten
Fed könnte überreagieren: Ökonom befürchtet stärkere Zinserhöhungen als von den Märkten erwartet
Ausblick: Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: American Express legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Ausblick: Colgate-Palmolive verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
27.01.2023 00:31:29

Malaysia Stock Market Poised To Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in back-to-back sessions, although it has eased just 2 points in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,500-point plateau although it may find traction on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after solid economic data helped to allay fears of an economic slowdown. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KLCI finished barely lower on Thursday following losses from the financials, gains from the plantations and a mixed picture from the telecoms.

For the day, the index eased 1.06 points or 0.07 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,498.39 after moving as low as 1,494.03.

Among the actives, Axiata shed 0.33 percent, while CIMB Group retreated 1.04 percent, Dialog Group tumbled 2.93 percent, Digi.com soared 1.91 percent, Genting rallied 0.79 percent, Genting Malaysia improved 0.70 percent, IHH Healthcare added 0.51 percent, INARI climbed 0.75 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong jumped 1.32 percent, Maybank dropped 0.34 percent, Maxis surged 3.03 percent, MISC gained 0.28 percent, MRDIY declined 1.52 percent, Petronas Chemicals perked 0.12 percent, Press Metal skidded 0.75 percent, Public Bank lost 0.23 percent, RHB Capital slumped 0.52 percent, Sime Darby sank 0.43 percent, Sime Darby Plantations rose 0.23 percent, Telekom Malaysia and Hong Leong Bank both advanced 0.58 percent and Tenaga Nasional, IOI Corporation, PPB Group and Hong Leong Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off early volatility, moving solidly higher as the day progressed to end near session highs.

The Dow jumped 205.57 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 33,949.41, while the NASDAQ spiked 199.06 points or 1.76 percent to end at 11,512.41 and the S&P 500 climbed 44.21 points or 1.10 percent to close at 4,060.43.

The strength on Wall Street came following the release of some upbeat U.S. economic data, including a Commerce Department report showing U.S. economic activity surged by more than expected in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Also, the Labor Department also said initial jobless claims unexpectedly dipped to a nine-month low last week, while the Commerce Department noted a spike in durable goods orders and a continued increase in new home sales.

The data paints a relatively positive picture of the economy but has also raised concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting.

Crude oil prices showed a strong move to the upside on Thursday, benefitting from optimism about the outlook for demand following the release of upbeat U.S. economic data. West Texas Intermediate Crude for March delivery jumped $0.86 or 1.1 percent to $81.01 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

In der aktuellen Folge werden die Aktien der THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD 💳, BERKSHIRE vorgestellt. Pünktlich vor Börsenstart stellen Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz jede Woche ausgewählte Top-Werte vor und diskutieren über News aus der Finanzwelt.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD💳, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

26.01.23 UBS KeyInvest: Europäische Baustoffhersteller - Auf solidem Fundament / Tabakindustrie - Auf neuen Wegen
26.01.23 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Kering SA, Cie Financiere Richemont SA
26.01.23 DAX – Quartalsberichte schüren Skepsis
26.01.23 Marktüberblick: RWE nach Zahlen gesucht
26.01.23 Vontobel: derimail - 5.65% p.a. BRC mit Partizipation auf Lonza, UBS Group, VAT und 65% Barriere
26.01.23 SMI erst einmal fester erwartet
25.01.23 Aktien aktuell: THERMO FISHER, MASTERCARD💳, BERKSHIRE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
24.01.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Sika, Swiss Life
23.12.22 ☕ MarketFlow Live - Today 👀 PCI prices 📊 Stocks 🎢 Gold 💛
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'795.67 19.39 XSSMTU
Short 12'035.31 13.75 RSSM1U
Short 12'481.94 8.90 CRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'317.56 26.01.2023 17:31:51
Long 10'854.74 18.60 MXSSMU
Long 10'619.21 13.35 A3SSMU
Long 10'191.55 8.90 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SAP-Aktie tiefer: SAP kündigt Jobabbau an - Gewinnwachstum erneut erreicht
Fed könnte überreagieren: Ökonom befürchtet stärkere Zinserhöhungen als von den Märkten erwartet
Tesla-Aktie klettert: Tesla mit klarem Gewinnplus
Berichtssaison nimmt Fahrt auf: Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI schliesst in Rot -- DAX letztlich fester -- Börsen in Japan und Hongkong letztlich uneins
Nestlé Aktie News: Nestlé am Nachmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Novartis Aktie News: Novartis am Vormittag mit Verlusten
Euro im US-Handel wenig verändert - EUR/CHF leicht über Parität
Lonza-Aktie klettert hoch: Lonza profitiert von starker Nachfrage und Moderna-Auftrag und kauft eigene Aktien zurück
In volatilen Zeiten investieren: Auf diese Aktien setzen Wall Street-Experten zum Jahresstart
IBM-Aktie verlustreich: IBM streicht mehrere Tausend Jobs - Quartalsumsatz stagniert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison nimmt Fahrt auf: Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI schliesst in Rot -- DAX letztlich fester -- Börsen in Japan und Hongkong letztlich uneins

Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Donnerstagshandel unterhalb der Nulllinie ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigte sich letztlich freundlich. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Donnerstag fester. In Japan und Hongkong waren unterschiedliche Vorzeichen auszumachen, in Festlandchina wird feiertagsbedingt weiterhin nicht gehandelt.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.