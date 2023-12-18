Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'156 -0.3%  SPI 14'601 -0.4%  Dow 37'306 0.0%  DAX 16'651 -0.6%  Euro 0.9472 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'521 -0.6%  Gold 2'027 0.4%  Bitcoin 36'809 2.1%  Dollar 0.8674 0.0%  Öl 78.0 1.3% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Sika41879292Lonza1384101Geberit3017040
Top News
Abflachendes Wachstum bei BYD: Ist die BYD-Aktie trotzdem noch ein Kauf?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich im Aufwind
Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite letztendlich stärker
Stabiler Handel in New York: Dow Jones beendet die Sitzung kaum verändert
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
19.12.2023 00:30:09

Malaysia Stock Market Poised To Extend Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in six straight sessions, gathering almost 25 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,465-point plateau and it may add to its winnings again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on hopes for an interest rate cut. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were modestly higher and the Asian markets are expected to split the difference.

The KLCI finished slightly higher again on Monday following gains from the financial shares and mixed performances from the plantations and telecoms.

For the day, the index perked 2.83 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 1,465.28 after trading between 1,460.42 and 1,468.74.

Among the actives, Axiata strengthened 1.69 percent, while Celcomdigi gathered 0.24 percent, CIMB Group jumped 1.89 percent, Dialog Group tumbled 1.52 percent, Genting retreated 1.49 percent, Genting Malaysia and Telekom Malaysia both sank 0.73 percent, IHH Healthcare and QL Resources both perked 0.17 percent, IOI Corporation declined 1.23 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 0.28 percent, Maxis slumped 1.03 percent, MRDIY plunged 3.36 percent, Petronas Chemicals rallied 0.56 percent, PPB Group spiked 1.96 percent, Press Metal skidded 1.01 percent, Public Bank collected 0.93 percent, RHB Capital gained 0.36 percent, Sime Darby dropped 0.82 percent, Sime Darby Plantations fell 0.22 percent, Tenaga Nasional added 0.40 percent, Westports Holdings surged 2.23 percent and Maybank and MISC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mostly positive as the major averages opened higher on Monday and largely stayed that way, although the Dow struggled to stay in the green.

The Dow rose 0.86 points or 0.00 percent to finish at 37,306.02, while the NASDAQ advanced 90.89 points or 0.61 percent to close at 14,904.81 and the S&P 500 gained 21.37 points or 0.45 percent to end at 4,740.56.

The major averages have moved higher for seven consecutive weeks due in part to optimism about the outlook for interest rates, with last week's rally coming as the Federal Reserve's latest projections hinted at three rate cuts next year.

However, several Fed officials have subsequently pushed back on investor hopes that rate cuts by the central bank are imminent. Nonetheless, CME Group's FedWatch Tool still suggests there is a good chance the Fed will lower interest rates by a quarter point in March.

In economic news, the National Association of Home Builders released a report showing homebuilder sentiment in the U.S. rebounded in December after falling for four consecutive months.

Oil prices rose sharply on Monday on rising tensions in the Middle Ease due to recent attacks on ships crossing the Red Sea, which have raised supply concerns. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $1.04 or 1.44 percent at $72.47 a barrel.

Closer to home, Malaysia will provide November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today. Imports are expected to fall 0.8 percent on year after easing 0.2 percent in October. Exports are called lower by an annual 4.0 percent after sinking 4.4 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 17.40 billion ringgit, up from 12.90 billion ringgit a month earlier.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Kosmetik-Firmen – Coty, Estée Lauder & L`Oreal

In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit @TimSchaeferMedia Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens. In unserer heutigen Ausgabe spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über Konsumgüterhersteller der Parfümindustrie.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Kosmetik-Firmen – Coty, Estée Lauder & L`Oreal | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

18.12.23 Börse Aktuell – Kommt nun die Korrektur?
18.12.23 UBS KeyInvest: Ende gut, alles gut
18.12.23 What Are Your Options for the Upcoming Bitcoin Catalysts?
18.12.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 18.12.2023
18.12.23 SMI geht die Puste aus
15.12.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 13.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Airbnb, Booking, Lufthansa
14.12.23 Julius Bär: 11.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
14.12.23 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – Kosmetik-Firmen – Coty, Estée Lauder & L`Oreal | BX Swiss TV
13.12.23 Aktivistischer Investor und die Baloise Versicherungsgruppe
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'609.18 19.93 GXSSMU
Short 11'854.85 13.78 SMIUBU
Short 12'309.01 8.79 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'155.80 18.12.2023 17:30:16
Long 10'680.00 19.67
Long 10'475.87 13.95 SSOMVU
Long 10'020.62 8.93 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Abflachendes Wachstum bei BYD: Ist die BYD-Aktie trotzdem noch ein Kauf?
Bitcoin Spot-ETF vor Genehmigung: BlackRock hat bereits Startkapital für Launch eingesammelt
NIO Aktie News: NIO gewinnt am Montagvormittag an Fahrt
Diese Schweizer Dividendentitel könnten für Anleger 2024 interessant sein
UBS-Aktie in Rot: UBS will nach CS-Untergang bei Stellenstreichungen auch Verdienst berücksichtigen
Richemont-Aktie in Rot: Richemont löst nach Farfetch-Verkauf YNAP-Deal auf - Farfetch-Aktie nach Handelsaussetzung im Minus
Santhera-Aktie unter Druck: EU-Marktzulassung für DMD-Mittel Agamree
Warum China an den Rekordständen von Gold nicht unschuldig sein dürfte
SGS-Aktie verliert: Crop Science Geschäft wird an Eurofins Scientific veräussert
Anleger machen Kasse: Dow schliesst unverändert, US-Techtitel mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit