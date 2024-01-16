Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'230 0.2%  SPI 14'628 0.2%  Dow 37'361 -0.6%  DAX 16'572 -0.3%  Euro 0.9373 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'447 -0.2%  Gold 2'029 -1.3%  Bitcoin 37'275 2.3%  Dollar 0.8616 0.0%  Öl 77.9 -0.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Stadler Rail217818Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171Tesla11448018Holcim1221405
Top News
Das Jahr der KI: Analyst sieht diese Aktien im Rennen um die Technologische Revolution vorn
So finden Startups Investoren
Nachholbedarf und neue Entwicklungen: So könnte es 2024 für Shiba Inu weitergehen
"Magnificent Seven" mit starkem Börsenjahr 2023: So geht es im neuen Jahr weiter
Unternehmensinsolvenzen in der Schweiz 2023 gestiegen - fast 10‘000 Firmenkonkurse
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

17.01.2024 00:30:18

Malaysia Stock Market Poised To Extend Tuesday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just beneath the 1,495-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative thanks to dwindling hopes for an interest rate cut in the near future. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the power companies and mixed performances from the financials, telecoms and plantations.

For the day, the index shed 7.24 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 1,493.87 after trading between 1,492.40 and 1,503.73.

Among the actives, YTL Power plummeted 4.70 percent, while YTL Corporation plunged 4.58 percent, Axiata tanked 1.56 percent, QL Resources surrendered 1.36 percent, Genting tumbled 1.26 percent, Petronas Chemicals retreated 1.01 percent, IHH Healthcare declined 0.83 percent, Sime Darby slumped 0.82 percent, Maxis weakened 0.78 percent, Celcomdigi skidded 0.71 percent, MISC dropped 0.68 percent, Press Metal added 0.60 percent, IOI Corporation sank 0.50 percent, AMMB Holdings gained 0.47 percent, Sime Darby Plantations shed 0.45 percent, Tenaga Nasional lost 0.38 percent, Genting Malaysia fell 0.37 percent, RHB Bank slid 0.36 percent, Maybank dipped 0.22 percent, Telekom Malaysia and CIMB Group both rose 0.17 percent, Petronas Gas eased 0.11 percent and Mr. DIY, PPB Group, Public Bank and Kuala Lumpur Kepong were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and largely remained in the red throughout the trading day.

The Dow tumbled 231.86 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 37,361.12, while the NASDAQ shed 28.41 points or 0.19 percent to close at 14,944.35 and the S&P 500 sank 17.85 points or 0.37 percent to end at 4,765.98.

The weakness on Wall Street came was the result of higher Treasury yields and concerns that the Federal Reserve may not cut interest rates anytime soon.

In addition to digesting some hawkish comments from some central bank officials, investors also reacted to disappointing quarterly earnings updates from major companies such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported that the Empire State Manufacturing Index plunged to -43.7 in January, the lowest reading since May 2020.

Oil futures settled lower on Tuesday as a stronger dollar and forecasts that weather in the U.S. will be warmer than normal weighed on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended down $0.28 at $72.40 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Einblick Raiffeisen Schweiz – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Jeffrey Hochegger

Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Jeffrey Hochegger, Anlagestratege der Raiffeisen Schweiz. Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, und Investmentstratege François Bloch gibt Jeffrey Hochegger Einblick in den Anlageprozess der Raiffeisen Schweiz. Zudem diskutieren die Experten über die aktuelle Marktsituation und die Auswirkungen der unterschiedlichen Zinserwartungen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Jeffrey Hochegger

Inside Trading & Investment

16.01.24 Börse Aktuell – Bislang verkorkster Jahresauftakt
16.01.24 Julius Bär: 11.10% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc
16.01.24 Low River Levels are Creating Higher Costs for Farmers
16.01.24 Index feiert Geburtstag: 40 Jahre FTSE® 100
16.01.24 SG-Marktüberblick: 16.01.2024
16.01.24 SMI ohne Esprit
16.01.24 BX Morningcall mit François Bloch & Jeffrey Hochegger
16.01.24 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Seitwärtsbewegung hält an
12.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'656.92 19.71 JDSSMU
Short 11'900.83 13.78 CRSSMU
Short 12'333.36 8.95 13SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'229.65 16.01.2024 17:31:20
Long 10'769.58 19.88 SSRMMU
Long 10'519.30 13.70 SSOMVU
Long 10'080.12 8.99 VSSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BYD-Aktie: Tesla-Rivale BYD steht offenbar vor einer Übernahme des brasilianischen Lithium-Giganten Sigma Lithium
Roche-Aktie gibt dennoch etwas nach: Roche erhält von EU-Kommission Zulassung für subkutane Krebstherapie
Lindt & Sprüngli-Aktie springt hoch: Lindt & Sprüngli knackt Umsatzmarke von fünf Milliarden Franken - Analysten begeistert
DocMorris-Aktie steigt dennoch: DocMorris erzielt 2023 trotz Schlussspurt weniger Umsatz
Krypto-Experte ratlos angesichts neuen Bitcoin-Booms: "Das kann böse enden"
Kursschwäche genutzt: ARK-Investorin Cathie Wood hat Tesla-Aktien zugekauft
Hoffnung auf Zinssenkungen schrumpft: Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI kämpft sich letztlich nach oben -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Bären dominierten an Asiens Börsen
Holcim-Aktie gibt ab: Rekurs von Holcim-Tochter Lafarge im Syrien-Prozess teils gescheitert
Tesla-Aktie dreht fulminant ins Plus: Tesla will Gelände in Grünheide erweitern
Santhera Pharmaceuticals-Aktie knickt dennoch ein: Santhera lanciert Agamree zuerst in Deutschland - weltweite Premiere

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit