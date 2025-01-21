Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’111 0.6%  SPI 16’154 0.7%  Dow 44’026 1.2%  DAX 21’042 0.3%  Euro 0.9444 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’166 0.0%  Gold 2’744 1.3%  Bitcoin 96’084 4.2%  Dollar 0.9057 0.0%  Öl 79.4 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Sandoz124359842UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Lonza1384101ABB1222171Kuros32581411Sika41879292Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Top News
Banque Syz erwartet: EU-Inflation könnte 2025 bei Null liegen - Euro schwächelt
Anleihen-ETFs 2025: Chancen, Risiken und globale Trends
Wall Street-Analysten prognostizieren bestes Gewinnwachstum seit drei Jahren - diese Sektoren profitieren am meisten
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Energiebranche nach Ørsted-Abschreibung unter Druck - RWE bietet Value for money
NVIDIA-CEO Jensen Huang lobt Elon Musk und Teslas Fortschritte in der KI
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

22.01.2025 00:30:35

Malaysia Stock Market Poised To Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has tracked higher in three straight trading days, improving almost 25 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,580-point plateau and it's expected to open to the upside again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on renewed optimism about the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished modestly higher again on Tuesday following gains from the telecoms and industrials, while the financials and plantations were mixed.

For the day, the index picked up 8.12 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 1,580.46 after trading between 1,570.97 and 1,582.32.

Among the actives, Axiata added 0.44 percent, while Celcomdigi improved 0.53 percent, CIMB Group sank 0.75 percent, Gamuda climbed 0.92 percent, IHH Healthcare rose 0.28 percent, IOI Corporation dropped 0.80 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong slumped 1.08 percent, Maxis tumbled 1.65 percent, MISC gained 0.42 percent, MRDIY accelerated 2.94 percent, Nestle Malaysia dipped 0.13 percent, Petronas Chemicals skidded 1.05 percent, Petronas Gas retreated 1.61 percent, PPB Group perked 0.17 percent, Press Metal soared 4.02 percent, Public Bank strengthened 1.39 percent, QL Resources advanced 0.87 percent, RHB Bank collected 0.16 percent, Sime Darby increased 0.45 percent, SD Guthrie jumped 1.66 percent, Sunway surged 5.44 percent, Telekom Malaysia rallied 2.32 percent, Tenaga Nasional lost 0.73 percent, YTL Corporation skyrocketed 6.28 percent, YTL Power spiked 3.08 percent and Maybank, 99 Speed Mart Retail and Hong Leong Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and mostly stayed that way throughout the trading day.

The Dow soared 537.98 points or 1.24 percent to finish at 44,025.81, while the NASDAQ rallied 126.58 points or 0.64 percent to close at 19,756.78 and the S&P 500 gained 52.58 points or 0.88 percent to end at 6,049.24.

U.S. stocks were firmly in positive territory, with investors assessing the possible impact of the Trump administration's economic policies and likely tariff proposals.

Optimism about some interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year, and a drop in treasury yields also contributed to market's upside.

The recent retreat by treasury yields came as the U.S. inflation data released over the past few days led to renewed optimism about the outlook for interest rates.

Oil prices tumbled on Tuesday, weighed down by Trump's plans to boost oil and gas production in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February closed down $1.99 or 2.56 percent at $75.89 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über eine Auswahl an Aktien, welche von einer künstlichen Intelligenz prognostiziert wurden. Diese Titel sind laut KI optimal für ein langfristiges Buy and Hold Portfolio.
Welche Meinung haben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz vom Portfolio und halten diese Titel langfristig stand? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

21.01.25 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (58.75%) auf Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp
21.01.25 Richemont liefert Q3-Zahlen – Aktie hebt ab
21.01.25 Corporate Bond Issuance Grows Along with Economic Risks
21.01.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Lonza, Zurich Insurance
21.01.25 Marktüberblick: Dollar volatil zur Amtseinführung Trumps
21.01.25 SMI holt sich 12.000er-Marke zurück
21.01.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – 200-Tage-Linie überboten
16.01.25 KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’584.31 19.82 SSCM8U
Short 12’868.35 13.43 0SSSMU
Short 13’311.84 8.96 UEJS6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’111.16 21.01.2025 17:30:20
Long 11’580.00 19.68
Long 11’314.99 13.66 BS2S7U
Long 10’832.49 8.86 SSOMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UniCredit- und Commerzbank-Aktien in Grün: Kukies kritisiert UniCredit bei Commerzbank-Plänen
DocMorris-Aktie verliert dennoch: DocMorris vermeldet Umsatzsteigerung für 2024
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Ascom-Aktie bricht ein: Ascom vermeldet für 2024 geringeren Umsatz und deutlich weniger Gewinn
UniCredit- und Commerzbank-Aktien schwächer: Fehlende Rendite gefährdet Commerzbank-Übernahme laut UniCredit-CEO
Komax-Aktie dennoch zweistellig höher: Komax verzeichnet Umsatzrückgang
KW 3: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Bitcoin und Trumpcoin: Warum die Marktlage schlechter wird
Bitcoin als Währungsreserve für Staaten und Inflationsschutz für Unternehmen?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten