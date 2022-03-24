Malaysia Stock Market Poised To Add To Its Winnings

|
25.03.2022 00:29:46
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, advancing almost 15 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,600-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains on Friday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher on continued upward momentum following heavy selling earlier this month. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.
The KLCI finished slightly higher on Thursday following gains from the financials, weakness from the plantations and glove makers and a mixed picture from the telecoms.
For the day, the index rose 1.09 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 1,598.97 after trading between 1,593.53 and 1,601.16. Volume was 2.7 billion shares worth 2.11 billion ringgit. There were 482 gainers and 428 decliners.
Among the actives, Axiata added 0.53 percent, while CIMB Group advanced 0.56 percent, Dialog Group skidded 1.08 percent, Digi.com gained 0.50 percent, Genting jumped 1.10 percent, Genting Malaysia surged 2.79 percent, Hartalega Holdings slumped 0.83 percent, INARI sank 0.94 percent, IOI Corporation shed 0.71 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong eased 0.16 percent, Maybank collected 0.45 percent, Maxis was down 0.24 percent, MISC lost 0.55 percent, MRDIY retreated 1.42 percent, Petronas Chemicals rose 0.31 percent, PPB Group fell 0.47 percent, RHB Capital dipped 0.33 percent, Sime Darby dropped 0.85 percent, Telekom Malaysia tumbled 2.02 percent, Tenaga Nasional rallied 0.65 percent, Top Glove declined 1.58 percent and Hong Leong Financial, Sime Darby Plantations, Press Metal, Public Bank and IHH Healthcare were unchanged.
The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher and picked up steam as the day progressed, erasing losses from the previous session.
The Dow spiked 349.44 points or 1.02 percent to finish at 34,707.94, while the NASDAQ jumped 269.23 points or 1.93 percent to end at 14,191.84 and the S&P 500 climbed 63.92 points or 1.43 percent to close at 4,520.16.
The support om Wall Street came as express some uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.
Traders also kept an eye on developments out of Europe, where President Joe Biden is meeting with U.S. allies in Brussels. The Biden administration has imposed additional sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, targeting dozens of Russian defense companies, 328 members of the Russian State Duma, and the head of Russia's largest financial institution.
In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in over 50 years in the week ended March 19. Also, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods tumbled more than expected in February
Crude oil prices showed a notable move to the downside on Thursday after Iran hinted it may be close to getting a new nuclear deal with the U.S. via negotiations in Europe. West Texas Intermediate Crude for May delivery tumbled $2.59 or 2.3 percent to $112.34 a barrel.
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Erholung trotz anhaltendem Konflikt? | BX Swiss TV
Nach der erfolgreichen Vorwoche sind die Aktienmärkte ruhig gestartet, während der Ölpreis weiterhin grossen Schwankungen unterliegt. Hoffnungen auf erfolgreiche Verhandlungen zwischen der Ukraine und Russland stützen die Kurse. Während diese teilweise wieder hohe Niveaus erreicht haben, nimmt das Rückschlagpotential vor dem Hintergrund einer ausbleibenden Einigung abermals zu.
Welche Daten ausserdem in dieser Handelswoche noch relevant sein könnten, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
|Typ
|Stop-Loss
|Hebel
|Symbol
|Short
|12’771.77
|15.16
|SMIR9U
|Short
|12’997.82
|11.78
|SMIUBU
|Short
|13’406.26
|8.42
|HSSM9U
|SMI-Kurs: 12’098.97
|25.03.2022 10:32:04
|Long
|11’570.41
|17.58
|PSSMDU
|Long
|11’209.36
|11.55
|OSSM2U
|Long
|10’750.89
|8.06
|OSSM4U
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg weiter im Mittelpunkt: SMI etwas tiefer -- DAX an Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen unterschiedlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Freitagshandel mit leichten Kursverlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert minimal höher. Die Börsen in Fernost finden auch am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}