Malaysia Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Tuesday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 15 points or 1 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,510-point plateau and the losses figure to accelerate on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered an end to stimulus negotiations until after the election. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were lower and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Tuesday following losses from the rubber glove makers and mixed performances from the financials and plantations.

For the day, the index dipped 2.96 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 1,509.47 after trading between 1,508.18 and 1,522.32. Volume was 6.026 billion shares worth 3.801 billion ringgit. There were 748 decliners and 315 gainers.

Among the actives, Top Glove plummeted 3.14 percent, while Hartalega Holdings plunged 3.08 percent, Maxis surged 2.86 percent, IOI Corporation tanked 2.44 percent, Petronas Chemicals soared 1.69 percent, IHH Healthcare tumbled 1.38 percent, Tenaga Nasional spiked 1.35 percent, RHB Capital accelerated 1.33 percent, Sime Darby rallied 1.30 percent, Digi.com skidded 0.99 percent, Maybank advanced 0.98 percent, MISC sank 0.97 percent, Genting Malaysia dropped 0.96 percent, Genting added 0.95 percent, Press Metal shed 0.79 percent, Axiata gained 0.68 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong lost 0.44 percent, Sime Darby Plantations rose 0.40 percent, CIMB Group fell 0.33 percent, Public Bank collected 0.25 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings was up 0.22 percent and Dialog Group, AMMB Holdings and Hong Leong Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks fluctuated Tuesday before heading firmly into the red following Trump's announcement.

The Dow tumbled 375.88 points or 1.34 percent to finish at 27,772.76, while the NASDAQ skidded 177.88 points or 1.57 percent to end at 11,154.60 and the S&P 500 dropped 47.66 points or 1.40 percent to close at 3,360.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street came in the late afternoon when Trump tweeted: "I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business."

This came on the heels of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's warning that U.S. economic recovery remained far from complete and that more support was needed.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday and the front-month futures contract settled with strong gains for a second successive day as supply disruptions in Norway supported the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $1.45 or 3.7 percent at $40.67 a barrel.