Malaysia Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had climbed almost 40 points or 3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,380-point plateau and it figures to open in the red again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns of a second wave of the Covid-19 virus. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Tuesday following losses from the plantations and a mixed performance from the financial sector.

For the day, the index eased 2.38 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 1,379.93 after trading between 1,377.56 and 1,388.41. Volume was 6.366 billion shares worth 3.717 billion ringgit. There were 456 decliners and 437 gainers.

Among the actives, Top Glove skyrocketed 9.30 percent, while Press Metal plummeted 3.11 percent, Genting Malaysia plunged 2.52 percent, Genting tanked 2.41 percent, Hartalega Holdings surged 2.17 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings tumbled 2.04 percent, Petronas Chemicals skidded 1.46 percent, Public Bank retreated 1.40 percent, RHB Capital surrendered 1.29 percent, Sime Darby declined 1.02 percent, CIMB Group sank 0.87 percent, IOI Corporation dropped 0.77 percent, MISC advanced 0.76 percent, Maxis added 0.76 percent, Sime Darby Plantations shed 0.63 percent, Dialog Group lost 0.61 percent, Maybank collected 0.40 percent, AMMB Holdings fell 0.34 percent and IHH Healthcare, Tenaga Nasional, Axiata, Kuala Lumpur Kepong and Digi.com all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks were lackluster for much of Tuesday's trade before heading firmly south late in the day.

The Dow tumbled 457.21 points or 1.89 percent to finish at 23,764.78, while the NASDAQ plunged 189.79 points or 2.06 percent to 9,002.55 and the S&P 555 sank 60.60 points or 2.05 percent to end at 2,870.12.

The late-day pullback on Wall Street may have reflected renewed coronavirus concerns after Dr. Anthony Fauci warned of "suffering and death" if the country reopens prematurely.

Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, and other members of the White House coronavirus task force testified before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Fauci told the committee a vaccine is essential to stopping the spread of the coronavirus but noted a usable vaccine will not be ready in the near term.

Crude oil prices jumped on Tuesday as traders created fresh long positions on hopes output cuts by major producers will help offset concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $1.64 or 6.8 percent at $25.78 a barrel.