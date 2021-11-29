Malaysia Stock Market May Stop The Bleeding On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has closed lower in five straight sessions, slipping more than 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,510-point plateau although it may find traction on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive as the markets look to recover from heavy selling following the discovery of a new coronavirus strain. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The KLCI finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the plantations, gains from the glove makers and mixed performances from the financials and telecoms.

For the day, the index eased 1.65 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 1,510.57 after trading between 1,501.51 and 1,516.60. Volume was 6.127 billion shares worth 5.195 billion ringgit. There were 790 decliners and 351 gainers. Among the actives, Axiata spiked 2.05 percent, while CIMB Group collected 0.20 percent, Dialog Group gained 0.39 percent, Digi.com shed 0.48 percent, Genting plunged 2.97 percent, Genting Malaysia surrendered 2.39 percent, Hartalega Holdings surged 13.27 percent, IHH Healthcare jumped 0.61 percent, IOI Corporation tanked 2.93 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong declined 2.04 percent, Maybank sank 0.62 percent, Maxis retreated 1.99 percent, MISC added 0.45 percent, MRDIY lost 0.38 percent, Petronas Chemicals tumbled 2.61 percent, PPB Group eased 0.12 percent, Press Metal plummeted 6.10 percent, Public Bank weakened 1.00 percent, Sime Darby skidded 1.35 percent, Sime Darby Plantations stumbled 1.34 percent, Telekom Malaysia and Hong Leong Bank both dropped 0.55 percent, Tenaga Nasional slumped 1.28 percent, Top Glove skyrocketed 20.83 percent and RHB Capital and Nestle were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened firmly higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow climbed 236.60 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 35,135.94, while the NASDAQ surged 291.18 points or 1.88 percent to close at 15,782.83 and the S&P 500 gained 60.65 points or 1.32 percent to end at 4,655.

Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street after Friday's steep drop dragged the major averages down to their lowest closing levels in at least a month. News of a new coronavirus variant contributed to the sell-off as traders worried the pandemic would continue to weigh on the global economy.

But the South African doctor who treated early cases of the new variant told the BBC countries could be panicking unnecessarily and the symptoms she had seen were extremely mild.

President Joe Biden also told reporters there is no need for the U.S. to reimpose lockdowns as a result of the new variant, helping lift stocks to new highs.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales rebounded by much more than expected in October.

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Monday, bouncing back and regaining some ground after Friday's setback as traders looked ahead to OPEC meetings. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $1.80 or 2.6 percent at $69.95 a barrel.