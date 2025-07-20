|
21.07.2025 01:32:41
Malaysia Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Monday
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in back-to-back sessions, collecting almost 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,525-point plateau although investors may cash in on Monday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is fairly directionless amidst a lack of catalysts, with oil and biotechnology stocks likely to fall under pressure. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and flat and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.
The KLCI finished slightly higher again on Friday as gains from the financials were capped by weakness from the telecoms and mixed performances from the industrials and plantations.
For the day, the index rose 4.92 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 1,525.86 after trading between 1,522.97 and 1,529.52.
Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail and QL Resources both lost 0.45 percent, while AMMB Holdings advanced 0.79 percent, Axiata and Celcomdigi both slumped 0.78 percent, CIMB Group rose 0.15 percent, Gamuda surged 3.50 percent, IHH Healthcare improved 0.61 percent, IOI Corporation tumbled 1.04 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong jumped 1.19 percent, Maxis shed 0.56 percent, Maybank eased 0.10 percent, MISC dipped 0.26 percent, MRDIY sank 0.61 percent, Nestle Malaysia and PPB Group both gained 0.21 percent, Petronas Chemicals rallied 1.20 percent, Petronas Dagangan tanked 2.30 percent, Petronas Gas added 0.22 percent, Press Metal climbed 1.18 percent, Public Bank soared 1.41 percent, RHB Bank collected 0.32 percent, Sime Darby plummeted 3.53 percent, Sunway spiked 1.40 percent, Telekom Malaysia fell 0.30 percent and Tenaga Nasional, YTL Corporation, YTL Power and SD Guthrie were unchanged.
The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened slightly higher on Friday but quickly turned lower before ending mixed and little changed.
The Dow shed 142.31 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 44,342.19, while the NASDAQ rose 10.06 points or 0.05 percent to close at 20,895.66 and the S&P 500 dipped 0.57 points or 0.01 percent to end at 6,296.79.
For the week, the NASDAQ jumped 1.5 percent the S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent and the Dow dipped 0.1 percent.
The weakness that emerged on Wall Street came on profit taking after the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 reached new record intraday highs at the open.
The pullback came amid a slump by shares of Netflix (NFLX), after the company reported better than expected second quarter results but warned its operating margin in the second half will be lower than the first half.
Crude oil prices turned lower on Friday after OPEC's demand forecast prompted concerns of a production surplus. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery closed down by $0.20 at $67.34 per barrel.
Die besten Aktien der vergangenen 30 Jahre – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
Die 10 besten Aktien der letzten 30 Jahre im S&P 500.
Welche Aktien haben in den letzten 30 Jahren im S&P 500 die höchste Rendite erzielt? In diesem spannenden Interview zeigt uns Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia warum es nicht Apple oder Amazon auf Platz 1 geschafft haben, sondern ein Energy-Drink-Hersteller.
Gemeinsam werfen wir einen Blick auf die Top 10 Performer, viele davon überraschend unbekannt.
Highlights der Folge:
🔹 Monster Beverage – Vom Saftladen zum Milliardenunternehmen
🔹 Nvidia – KI-Boom und Chipdesign auf Weltklasse-Niveau
🔹 Amazon – Vom Online-Buchhändler zum globalen Tech-Giganten
🔹 Axon Enterprise – Taser und Bodycams für Polizei und Sicherheit
🔹 Netflix – Streaming-Pionier mit kontinuierlichem Wachstum
🔹 NVR – US-Hausbauer mit extrem teurer Aktie
🔹 Texas Pacific Land – Landbesitzer mit Einnahmen aus Öl und Wasser
🔹 Apple – Innovationsmaschine und Ökosystem mit starker Marge
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI beendet Freitagshandel etwas fester -- DAX verliert zum Wochenende an Schwung -- US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- Asiens Märkte gehen überwiegend höher ins Wochenende
Am Freitag konnte der heimische Aktienmarkt seine Anfangsgewinne verteidigen, während der deutsche Leitindex im Handel den Schwung verloren hat. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende uneins. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag indes mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}