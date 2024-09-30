Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’171 -0.5%  SPI 16’242 -0.5%  Dow 42’330 0.0%  DAX 19’325 -0.8%  Euro 0.9420 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’000 -1.3%  Gold 2’635 -0.8%  Bitcoin 53’855 -2.5%  Dollar 0.8458 0.0%  Öl 71.8 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Meyer Burger Technology135706599Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
3. Quartal 2024: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Dollar-Verfall: Ökonom Schiff prognostiziert "Absturz der Weltwirtschaft"
Chip-Sektor vor Herausforderungen: Analysten dämpfen Hoffnungen für NVIDIA und Broadcom
Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 zum Ende des Montagshandels mit Zuschlägen
Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich zum Handelsende im Plus
Suche...

01.10.2024 01:01:53

Malaysia Stock Market May Snap Losing Streak On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, slipping more than 25 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,650-point plateau although it may find traction on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky thanks to a less clear outlook for interest rates. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and telecoms and a mixed performances from the plantation stocks.

For the day, the index lost 11.18 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 1,648.91 after trading between 1,647.28 and 1,661.89.

Among the actives, Axiata tumbled 1.95 percent, while CIMB Group tanked 2.31 percent, Genting soared 2.67 percent, Genting Malaysia spiked 2,54 percent, IHH Healthcare sank 0.56 percent, IOI Corporation lost 0.27 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong perked 0.10 percent, Maxis rose 0.51 percent, Maybank fell 0.19 percent, MISC plummeted 3.58 percent, MRDIY climbed 0.95 percent, Petronas Chemicals slumped 0.88 percent, PPB Group plunged 3.47 percent, Press Metal improved 0.40 percent, Public Bank dropped 0.65 percent, QL Resources jumped 1.74 percent, RHB Bank rallied 1.31 percent, Sime Darby advanced 0.82 percent, SD Guthrie shed 0.42 percent, Sunway retreated 1.18 percent, Telekom Malaysia gained 0.60 percent, Tenaga Nasional tumbled 1.50 percent, YTL Corporation added 0.80 percent, YTL Power gathered 0.27 percent and Celcomdigi was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened flat on Monday and hugged the line throughout most of the session before a late rally nudged them into the green at the close.

The Dow added 17.15 points or 0.04 percent to finish at a record 42,330.15, while the NASDAQ gained 69.58 points or 0.38 percent to close at 18,189.17 and the S&P 500 rose 24.31 points or 0.42 percent to end at a record 5,762.48.

Stocks initially came under pressure in reaction to remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who suggested the central bank will continue to lower interest rates but stressed the downward path for rates is not on a preset course.

Powell's remarks partly offset optimism the Fed will continue to lower interest rates aggressively in the coming months.

The Fed's next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for November 6-7, with CME Group's FedWatch Tool currently indicating a 65.3 percent chance the central bank will lower rates by 25 basis points and a 34.7 percent chance of another 50-basis point rate cut.

Oil futures settled flat on Monday as uncertainty about the outlook for oil demand from China weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $0.01 at $68.17 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über Energy Drink Firmen, u.a.:

🥤 Coca Cola
🥤 PepsiCo
🥤 Celsius
🥤 Monster

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

🥤 Energy Drinks – ein gutes Investment?– Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

30.09.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Finale furioso
30.09.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.10% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Moderna
30.09.24 SMI hinkt noch zurück
30.09.24 Marktüberblick: Volkswagen und Porsche SE senkten Prognosen
30.09.24 Frequently asked questions: Cryptocurrency futures
26.09.24 Adipositas und seine Folgen – ist eine Gewichtsreduktion durch Medikamente möglich?
26.09.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Tecan Group AG
26.09.24 🥤 Energy Drinks – ein gutes Investment?– Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’688.11 19.35 SSCM8U
Short 12’974.49 13.40 0SSSMU
Short 13’421.64 8.97 UEJS6U
SMI-Kurs: 12’170.53 30.09.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’708.58 19.99 U5FSXU
Long 11’441.26 13.93 SRUBSU
Long 10’925.90 8.90 SSSMTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dollar-Verfall: Ökonom Schiff prognostiziert "Absturz der Weltwirtschaft"
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Meyer Burger-Aktie tiefrot: Publikation der Halbjahreszahlen abermals verschoben
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Aktuelle Kursentwicklungen von Bitcoin, Tether, Ether und Co.
3. Quartal 2024: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Commerzbank-Aktie schwächer: Deutscher Finanzminister irritier über Vorgehen von UniCredit
Bitcoin Allzeithoch? 5 Dinge, die den Bitcoin-Kurs diese Woche in Richtung Aufschwung bringen könnten
Dow schlussendlich leichter -- SMI und DAX schliessen tiefer -- Shanghai Composite legt letztlich kräftig zu
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Siemens Energy-Aktie ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten