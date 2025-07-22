Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.07.2025 01:30:15

Malaysia Stock Market May See Support On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has tracked lower in two straight sessions, giving away more than 5 points or 0.3 percent in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just beneath the 1,520-point plateau although it may find traction on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets offers little clarity as the markets figure to stagnate amidst a lack of catalysts. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses are likely to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday as losses from the telecoms and plantations were tempered by support from the financial shares. For the day, the index fell 5.19 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 1,519.40 after trading between 1,518.75 and 1,527.90. Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail rallied 1.34 percent, while Axiata slumped 1.16 percent, CIMB Group added 0.46 percent, Gamuda declined 1.33 percent, IHH Healthcare slid 0.45 percent, IOI Corporation fell 0.53 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong plummeted 2.36 percent, Maxis dropped 0.85 percent, Maybank rose 0.11 percent, MISC advanced 0.93 percent, MRDIY jumped 1.89 percent, Nestle Malaysia climbed 1.17 percent, Petronas Chemicals skidded 0.89 percent, Petronas Dagangan dipped 0.28 percent, Petronas Gas tumbled 1.46 percent, PPB Group plunged 1.89 percent, Press Metal tanked 1.88 percent, Public Bank collected 0.23 percent, QL Resources eased 0.22 percent, RHB Bank shed 0.65 percent, Sime Darby lost 0.61 percent, SD Guthrie and Hong Leong Bank both slipped 0.42 percent, Sunway stumbled 1.84 percent, YTL Corporation sank 0.82 percent, YTL Power retreated 1.67 percent and Telekom Malaysia, Tenaga Nasional and Celcomdigi were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened on opposite sides of the unchanged line and finished the same way.

The Dow climbed 179.37 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 44,502.44, while the NASDAQ shed 81.49 points or 0.39 percent to close at 20,892.69 and the S&P 500 perked 4.02 points or 0.06 percent to end at a fresh record high of 6,309.62.

Profit taking contributed to the initial weakness on Wall Street after the NASDAQ and the S&P ended the previous session at record closing highs, while a negative reaction to earnings news also weighing on the markets.

Shares of General Motors (GM) plunged after the automaker reported Q2 earnings that exceeded estimates but were down sharply on year. Leading global security, defense and aerospace contractor Lockheed Martin (LMT) also tumbled on weaker than expected second quarter revenues.

Crude oil moved lower for a third straight session on Tuesday as continuing uncertainty on tariff negotiations between the U.S. and its trading partners has increased demand concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude closed down by $0.99 to settle at $66.21 per barrel.

Die besten Aktien der vergangenen 30 Jahre – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Die 10 besten Aktien der letzten 30 Jahre im S&P 500.
Welche Aktien haben in den letzten 30 Jahren im S&P 500 die höchste Rendite erzielt? In diesem spannenden Interview zeigt uns Tim Schäfer ⁨@TimSchaeferMedia⁩ warum es nicht Apple oder Amazon auf Platz 1 geschafft haben, sondern ein Energy-Drink-Hersteller.

Gemeinsam werfen wir einen Blick auf die Top 10 Performer, viele davon überraschend unbekannt.

Highlights der Folge:
🔹 Monster Beverage – Vom Saftladen zum Milliardenunternehmen
🔹 Nvidia – KI-Boom und Chipdesign auf Weltklasse-Niveau
🔹 Amazon – Vom Online-Buchhändler zum globalen Tech-Giganten
🔹 Axon Enterprise – Taser und Bodycams für Polizei und Sicherheit
🔹 Netflix – Streaming-Pionier mit kontinuierlichem Wachstum
🔹 NVR – US-Hausbauer mit extrem teurer Aktie
🔹 Texas Pacific Land – Landbesitzer mit Einnahmen aus Öl und Wasser
🔹 Apple – Innovationsmaschine und Ökosystem mit starker Marge

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Die besten Aktien der vergangenen 30 Jahre – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

Top-Rankings

KW 29: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 29: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 29: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings.

