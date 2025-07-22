|
23.07.2025 01:30:15
Malaysia Stock Market May See Support On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has tracked lower in two straight sessions, giving away more than 5 points or 0.3 percent in that span. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just beneath the 1,520-point plateau although it may find traction on Wednesday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets offers little clarity as the markets figure to stagnate amidst a lack of catalysts. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses are likely to follow that lead.
The KLCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday as losses from the telecoms and plantations were tempered by support from the financial shares. For the day, the index fell 5.19 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 1,519.40 after trading between 1,518.75 and 1,527.90. Among the actives, 99 Speed Mart Retail rallied 1.34 percent, while Axiata slumped 1.16 percent, CIMB Group added 0.46 percent, Gamuda declined 1.33 percent, IHH Healthcare slid 0.45 percent, IOI Corporation fell 0.53 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong plummeted 2.36 percent, Maxis dropped 0.85 percent, Maybank rose 0.11 percent, MISC advanced 0.93 percent, MRDIY jumped 1.89 percent, Nestle Malaysia climbed 1.17 percent, Petronas Chemicals skidded 0.89 percent, Petronas Dagangan dipped 0.28 percent, Petronas Gas tumbled 1.46 percent, PPB Group plunged 1.89 percent, Press Metal tanked 1.88 percent, Public Bank collected 0.23 percent, QL Resources eased 0.22 percent, RHB Bank shed 0.65 percent, Sime Darby lost 0.61 percent, SD Guthrie and Hong Leong Bank both slipped 0.42 percent, Sunway stumbled 1.84 percent, YTL Corporation sank 0.82 percent, YTL Power retreated 1.67 percent and Telekom Malaysia, Tenaga Nasional and Celcomdigi were unchanged.
The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened on opposite sides of the unchanged line and finished the same way.
The Dow climbed 179.37 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 44,502.44, while the NASDAQ shed 81.49 points or 0.39 percent to close at 20,892.69 and the S&P 500 perked 4.02 points or 0.06 percent to end at a fresh record high of 6,309.62.
Profit taking contributed to the initial weakness on Wall Street after the NASDAQ and the S&P ended the previous session at record closing highs, while a negative reaction to earnings news also weighing on the markets.
Shares of General Motors (GM) plunged after the automaker reported Q2 earnings that exceeded estimates but were down sharply on year. Leading global security, defense and aerospace contractor Lockheed Martin (LMT) also tumbled on weaker than expected second quarter revenues.
Crude oil moved lower for a third straight session on Tuesday as continuing uncertainty on tariff negotiations between the U.S. and its trading partners has increased demand concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude closed down by $0.99 to settle at $66.21 per barrel.
Die besten Aktien der vergangenen 30 Jahre – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
Die 10 besten Aktien der letzten 30 Jahre im S&P 500.
Welche Aktien haben in den letzten 30 Jahren im S&P 500 die höchste Rendite erzielt? In diesem spannenden Interview zeigt uns Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia warum es nicht Apple oder Amazon auf Platz 1 geschafft haben, sondern ein Energy-Drink-Hersteller.
Gemeinsam werfen wir einen Blick auf die Top 10 Performer, viele davon überraschend unbekannt.
Highlights der Folge:
🔹 Monster Beverage – Vom Saftladen zum Milliardenunternehmen
🔹 Nvidia – KI-Boom und Chipdesign auf Weltklasse-Niveau
🔹 Amazon – Vom Online-Buchhändler zum globalen Tech-Giganten
🔹 Axon Enterprise – Taser und Bodycams für Polizei und Sicherheit
🔹 Netflix – Streaming-Pionier mit kontinuierlichem Wachstum
🔹 NVR – US-Hausbauer mit extrem teurer Aktie
🔹 Texas Pacific Land – Landbesitzer mit Einnahmen aus Öl und Wasser
🔹 Apple – Innovationsmaschine und Ökosystem mit starker Marge
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison nimmt Schwung auf: SMI beendet Handel tiefer -- DAX sackt letztlich ab -- US-Börsen schließen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- Börsen in Asien schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren am Dienstag letztlich moderate Verluste zu sehen. Auch am deutschen Markt ergriffen Marktteilnehmer vermehrt die Flucht. Anleger an der Wall Street sind waren sich uneinig. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Dienstag unentschlossen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}