08.10.2019 01:30:03

Malaysia Stock Market May See Renewed Consolidation

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market on Monday ended the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 30 points or 2 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,560-point plateau although it may head south again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, thanks to ongoing concerns regarding the trade spat between the United States and China. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are expected to follow the latter lead.

The KLCI finished slightly higher on Monday as gains from the financials were offset by weakness from the plantation stocks.

For the day, the index added 1.33 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 1,559.00 after trading between 1,555.55 and 1,560.37. Volume was 2.2 billion shares worth 1.3 billion ringgit. There were 412 decliners and 359 gainers.

Among the actives, Sime Darby plummeted 1.75 percent, while Petronas Chemicals plunged 1.50 percent, Dialog Group surged 1.19 percent, RHB Capital soared 0.90 percent, Tenaga Nasional spiked 0.89 percent, Hartalega Holdings tumbled 0.76 percent, IOI Corporation skidded 0.70 percent, Genting Malaysia dropped 0.65 percent, Sime Darby Plantations sank 0.63 percent, Genting jumped 0.53 percent, AMMB Holdings shed 0.50 percent, Maybank collected 0.36 percent, Public Bank advanced 0.31 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong lost 0.28 percent, Axiata added 0.23 percent, Top Glove gained 0.22 percent and CIMB Group, Press Metal and Digi.com were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks showed a lack or direction on Monday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before finishing in the red.

The Dow shed 95.70 points or 0.36 percent to 26,478.02, while the NASDAQ lost 26.18 points or 0.33 percent to 7,956.29 and the S&P 500 fell 13.22 points or 0.45 percent to 2,938.79.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make large moves ahead of Thursday's high-level trade talks in Washington. Chinese officials are signaling they're increasingly reluctant to agree to the broad trade deal being pursued by President Donald Trump.

The negotiations come as the trade war continues to hang over the economy, with a survey by the National Association for Business Economics showing 53 percent of economists see trade policy as the key downside risk to the economy.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and ended slightly weak on Monday, despite data that showed a drop in OPEC output in September. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $0.06 at $52.75 a barrel after peaking at $54.06 earlier in the day.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

07.10.19
Chinesische Zentralbank setzt Goldkäufe fort
07.10.19
Vontobel: Branchenführer LVMH mit guten Aussichten?
07.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sunrise Communications Group AG
07.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
07.10.19
SMI vor entscheidender Woche
07.10.19
Das Fass läuft über
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

04.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die angeschlagene Weltwirtschaft schwächt
24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apple Card: In Zukunft überall erhältlich
ABB-Aktien finden nicht aus dem Tief
Wall Street beendet Handel tiefer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Japans Börse letztlich schwächer
Das ist im letzten Quartal für Anleger wichtig
Sunrise erhält für UPC-Deal Rückendeckung von Ethos
Novartis-Tochter AveXis stellt positive Studiendaten zu Zolgensma vor - Novartis-Aktie legt zu
OSRAM-Aktie und ams-Titel unter Druck: ams verfehlt Mindestannahmeschwelle und will weiter um OSRAM kämpfen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Bei Handelsdeal zwischen USA und China: Diese Währungen sollten Anleger im Blick behalten
Hier ist Tesla das meist verkaufte Auto

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet Handel tiefer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Japans Börse letztlich schwächer
Die heimische Börse profitierte zum Wochenstart von ihren defensiven Schwergewichten. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt konnte der DAX zulegen. Der US-Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich in der neuen Woche mit roten Vorzeichen. Zum Wochenauftakt prägten in Japan unterdessen leicht rote Vorzeichen das Bild.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB