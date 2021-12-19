Malaysia Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 20 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,500-point plateau although it figures to spin its wheels on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on omicron coronavirus concerns and sinking oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the plantation stocks and glove makers, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 17.37 points or 1.17 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,502.01 after trading as low as 1,482.39. Volume was 2.811 billion shares worth 2.738 billion ringgit. There were 434 decliners and 425 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata rose 0.27 percent, while CIMB Group gathered 1.72 percent, Dialog Group gained 0.41 percent, Digi.com fell 0.26 percent, Genting was up 0.22 percent, Hartalega Holdings soared 4.31 percent, IHH Healthcare added 0.62 percent, IOI Corporation jumped 1.93 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong climbed 1.81 percent, Maybank shed 0.37 percent, Maxis advanced 1.18 percent, Petronas Chemicals perked 1.39 percent, Press Metal accelerated 2.26 percent, Public Bank collected 1.24 percent, Sime Darby Plantations rallied 2.25 percent, Tenaga Nasional spiked 2.92 percent, Top Glove surged 5.88 percent and MISC, MRDIY, PPB Group, RHB Capital, Sime Darby, Telekom Malaysia, Genting Malaysia and Nestle were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on a volatile Friday. The NASDAQ peeked briefly into the green but the markets all still finished in the red.

The Dow plunged 532.16 points or 1.48 percent to finish at 35,365.44, while the NASDAQ dipped 10.72 points or 0.07 percent to close at 15,169.68 and the S&P 500 sank 48.03 points or 1.03 percent to end at 4,620.64. For the week, the NASDAQ plunged 2.9 percent, the Dow lost 1.7 percent and the S&P was down 1.9 percent.

The volatility on Wall Street came on a quadruple witching day, with stock options, index options, stock futures and index futures all expiring.

Concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus also weighed on the markets along with worries about ongoing supply chain issues.

Crude oil prices tumbled Friday on concerns for energy demand due to a rapid surge in Omicron variant of the coronavirus and reimposition of restrictions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January sank $1.52 or 2.1 percent at $70.86 a barrel. WTI crude futures shed 1.1 percent in the week.